MLB, MLBPA Set to Meet For Fourth Straight Day Thursday

As the Feb. 28 deadline looms before MLB regular season games are in jeopardy, MLB and the MLB Player's Association met for a third straight day in Jupiter, Fl.

Max Scherzer, Gerrit Cole, Andrew Miller, and Zack Britton were among the player's contingency represented at the meeting.

The meeting between the two sides lasted for about 4-5 hours, consistent with the average time for this week's meetings and obviously more encouraging than a mere 15 minutes.

Still, it seems that MLB and MLBPA are far apart on crucial matters, such as the competitive-balance tax (CBT), and have only made slight headway. MLB's only proposal today added $10,000 to minimum salary per year, as well as withdrawing its proposal for an alternate minimum system that was tiered based on service time, per Evan Drellich of The Athletic.

The two parties will meet for the fourth straight day Thursday in Jupiter. Drellich reports that the player's union is expected to make a counter proposal in some areas.

The week is nearly over, and with MLB and MLBPA still on different sides of the spectrum on key issues or failing to discuss them at all, a March 31 Opening Day seems less and less plausible.

