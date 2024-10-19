Multiple Top Philadelphia Phillies Pitching Prospects Expected to Debut in 2025
The Philadelphia Phillies shook up their pitching staff this past season and could be looking at another influx of young talent soon.
According to the MLB.com Phillies pipeline, there are five pitchers that have yet to make their big league debut and are expected to get the call at some point next year.
Andrew Painter is the top prospect in Philadelphia and has the potential to make a late season debut if he continues his fast rise where he left off.
Painter was the Phillies' first round pick in the 2021 MLB draft out of high school. By the end of his first full season back in 2022, he was already dominating Double-A competition.
He's been dealing with injuries since March of 2023 and a Tommy John surgery later that July. He missed both seasons in the minors and pitched for the first time in the Fall League.
Quickly, he's made it known that he can still pump fastballs in at high speeds. If he can find his groove again next season, it wouldn't be too surprising to see Philadelphia give the 22-year-old flamethrower a shot at the big league level.
Mick Abel was also once a premier pitching prospect in the Phillies system. Even though some of the hype has died down after a very rough 2024 season at the Triple-A level.
Many expected Abel to get called up to the big leagues this past season, but he never looked ready. The 22-year-old finished the year with a 6.46 ERA and 1.813 WHIP with a career low strikeout rate.
That followed up a 2023 season that also had him regress from the campaign before. Maybe he can come back down to earth and finally get that call up. With how talented the Philadelphia pitching staff has been, there just hasn't been the need to rush him.
Griff McGarry is another top prospect that was expected to debut last season, but didn't get the nod.
McGarry was shifted to a full-time bullpen pitcher, which is now his best path to the MLB roster. He needs to cut down on his sky high walk numbers before that happens, though. He walked 10.2 batters per nine in 2024.
Jean Cabrera is a pitching prospect that has been riding a bit more hype after a solid year in the minors.
Since being signed out of Venezuela back in 2019, Cabrera has quickly grown into a promising pitcher. The biggest knock on him has been his size, but he can still reach the high-90s on his fastball consistently at just 145 pounds.
With his frame, the Phillies are likely to give him a bullpen shot before committing to giving him long appearances at the next level.
Christian McGowan is another powerful relief pitching prospect. He's been dealing with injuries, but has some impressive stuff when healthy.
Philadelphia could use some of these pitchers in an effort to use money to improve elsewhere in the lineup rather than retooling the bullpen again in free agency after making some major trades at the deadline.