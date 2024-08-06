Philadelphia Phillies See Trade Deadline Top 30 Prospect Shake-Up
Pitcher George Klassen was one of the fastest-rising prospects in the Philadelphia Phillies’ system according to Baseball America.
But it will be the Los Angeles Angels that benefit from his rise, as he was included in a trade with another prospect, pitcher Samuel Aldegheri, which was just one part of a shake-up of the Phillies’ Top 30 prospects according to the publication.
The Top 30 rankings reflect all of the trades that were made after the deadline, along with draft picks deemed good enough to enter the Top 30.
After the MLB Draft, Baseball America re-ranked its overall Top 100 and the Phillies had four players among the Top 60 — pitcher Andrew Painter (No. 20), outfielder Justin Crawford (No. 37), shortstop Aidan Miller (No. 43) and shortstop Starlyn Caba (No. 56).
Painter is out for the season after he had Tommy John surgery last year. Crawford and Miller were both at the MLB Futures Game last month and Crawford was recently promoted to Double-A Reading. Caba is just 18 and was one of the Phillies’ top international signings in 2023. He was recently promoted to Class-A Clearwater.
The Phillies received two new Top 30 prospects after dealing Gregory Soto to the Baltimore Orioles — pitcher Seth Johnson, RHP (No. 7) and pitcher Moises Chace (No. 15).
Pitcher Jean Cabrera was considered one of the Phillies’ fastest-rising prospects since the preseason. Players that fell since the team’s preseason rankings included two pitchers, Mick Abel and Griff McGarry.
Cabrera was also the top newcomer to the rankings at No. 8. Other newcomers to the Top 30 were pitcher Michael Mercado (No. 14), second baseman Aroon Escobar (No. 22) and pitcher Enrique Segura (No. 24).
Four Phillies draft picks moved into the Top 30 and, in a rare occurrence, a second-round pick leapfrogged a first-round pick on the list. The Phillies’ second-rounder, outfielder Griffin Burkholder, was ranked No. 6, while first-round pick, outfielder Dante Nori, was ranked No. 10.
Third-round pick, outfielder John Spikerman, and fourth-round pick, shortstop Carson DeMartini, were No. 20 and No. 21, respectively.
Philadelphia Phillies Top 30 Prospects
(ranked by Baseball America as of Aug. 5)
*-selected in 2024 MLB Draft
1. Andrew Painter, RHP
2. Justin Crawford, OF
3. Aidan Miller, 3B
4. Starlyn Caba, SS
5. Eduardo Tait, C
6. Griffin Burkholder*, OF
7. Seth Johnson, RHP
8. Jean Cabrera, RHP
9. Bryan Rincon, SS
10. Dante Nori*, OF
11. Gabriel Rincones, OF
12. Mick Abel, RHP
13. Devin Saltiban, SS
14. Michael Mercado, RHP
15. Moises Chace, RHP
16. Wen Hui Pan, RHP
17. TayShaun Walton, OF
18. Christian McGowan, RHP
19. Alex McFarlane, RHP
20. John Spikerman*, OF
21. Carson DeMartini*, SS
22. Aroon Escobar, RHP
23. Raylin Heredia, OF
24. Enrique Segura, RHP
25. Anderson Navas, C
26. Jalvin Arias, OF
27. Hendry Mendez, OF
28. Mavis Graves, LHP
29. Emaarion Boyd, OF
30. Caleb Ricketts, C