New Blood Invigorates Philadelphia Phillies Top 30 Prospects List
The Philadelphia Phillies’ moves at the trade deadline last month were designed to do a couple of things. First, they were to help bolster the team’s run to a World Series.
But, the Phillies also wanted to bolster their farm system without giving up top shelf talent. And Philadelphia pulled it off.
When MLB Pipeline released its new list of Top 30 prospects for the organization, it was clear Philadelphia had not given away any of that talent they’re counting on to join the Majors soon. Plus, between the draft and the trade deadline, the Phillies reinforced the farm system’s backbone.
The trade of reliever Gregory Soto helped make that happen. While Philadelphia gave up an MLB reliever to a team they could face in the World Series, the Baltimore Orioles, the return was solid.
Baltimore forked over two prospects that are now in the Phillies’ re-ranked Top 30 — pitcher Seth Johnson at No. 15 and pitcher Moisés Chace at No. 26.
Johnson was assigned to High-A Jersey Shore and Chace is at Double-A Reading. MLB Pipeline is projecting they could be as ready as next year, in Johnson’s case.
The draft provided help, too. Philadelphia targeted a prep player once again in the first round and selected outfielder Dante Nori. He was installed as the organization’s No. 7 prospect.
Second-round pick Griffin Burkholder, another outfielder, was named the No. 8 prospect. Another prep player, his progress will be tracked closely alongside Nori’s.
Fifth-round pick John Spikerman, an outfielder from Oklahoma who played in the 2022 College World Series, was ranked No. 12. Third baseman Carson DeMartini, a fourth-round pick who put together a great career at Virginia Tech, was ranked No. 17.
Right-handed pitcher Jean Cabrera, now at Double-A Reading, was the fastest riser in the system as he went from an unranked prospect to No. 13. He was their minor league pitcher of the year in 2021.
Four Phillies prospects were named to the Pipeline top 100 — shortstop Aidan Miller (who is also Philadelphia’s No. 1 prospect), pitcher Andrew Painter, outfielder Justin Crawford and infielder Starlyn Caba. Catcher Eduardo Tait rounds out the Top 5.
Philadelphia Phillies Top 30 Prospects
(per MLB Pipeline as of Aug. 13)
1. Aidan Miller, SS
2. Andrew Painter, RHP
3. Justin Crawford, OF
4. Starlyn Caba, SS
5. Eduardo Tait, C
6. Mick Abel, RHP
7. Dante Nori, OF
8. Griffin Burkholder, OF
9. Devin Saltiban, SS/2B
10. Bryan Rincon, SS
11. Gabriel Rincones Jr., OF
12. John Spikerman, OF
13. Jean Cabrera, RHP
14. Aroon Escobar, 2B/3B
15. Seth Johnson, RHP
16. Alex McFarlane, RHP
17. Carson DeMartini, 3B
18. TJayy Walton, OF
19. Michael Mercado, RHP
20. Wen-Hui Pan, RHP
21. Griff McGarry, RHP
22. Christian McGowan, RHP
23. Emaarion Boyd, OF
24. Caleb Ricketts, C
25. Carlos De La Cruz, OF/1B
26. Moisés Chace, RHP
27. Mavis Graves, LHP
28. Otto Kemp, 3B/2B
29. Micah Ottenbreit, RHP
30. Raylin Heredia, OF