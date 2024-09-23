Perfect Taijuan Walker Replacement for Philadelphia Phillies Named Top 25 Free Agent
There haven't been many glaring issues for the Philadelphia Phillies throughout the year, which is why they're currently in the position they're in.
However, running out Taijuan Walker every five games for much of the campaign has been an issue.
If the Phillies give him starts or throw him in big moments during the postseason, there seems to be a very good chance of them losing those games.
When they initially signed the right-hander, the hope was for him to come and do what he had done for much of his career. Walker was named an All-Star two years before he landed in Philadelphia and posted a 3.49 ERA the season before.
Since then, it's been a disaster, especially in 2024. He currently owns a 6.91 ERA and has struck out just 57 hitters in 82.0 innings pitched.
While releasing the Louisiana native would be the best outcome, it's tough to do so given his four-year, $72 million deal, which runs until the 2027 offseason.
The Phillies have proven they're willing to spend money, so perhaps they'll call it quits with him in the offseason and look to replace him.
If they do as such, right-hander Shane Bieber could be a great target to go after.
There's plenty of risk with Bieber due to undergoing Tommy John surgery early in the campaign. However, there's just as much reward if things work out.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report named him the No. 25 free agent on the market this winter, highlighting that he could land a back-loaded two-year contract.
"After showing diminished velocity in 2023, Bieber came out firing during spring training, and he was lights out in his first two starts of the regular season before he was sidelined with an elbow issue. That ultimately led to Tommy John surgery on April 12, and he is now on the recovery trail. He could be a prime candidate for a qualifying offer, or a back-loaded, two-year deal that allows him a runway to rebuild his value."
Bieber has also dealt with other injuries in his career, which is concerning.
Still, the possibility of adding an arm who posted a 2.88 ERA in 2022 is exciting.
Throughout his seven-year career, he has a 3.22 ERA, 3.09 FIP, and has struck out 958 hitters in 843.0 innings pitched. When he's at his best, Bieber has some of the best strikeout stuff in the game.
Depending on the price, this could be a very sneaky pickup for Philadelphia.