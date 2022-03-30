Philadelphia Phillies Acquire James Norwood from San Diego Padres

Phillies Acquire James Norwood from San Diego Padres
The Philadelphia Phillies keep the ball rolling by strengthening their bullpen by acquiring James Norwood from the San Diego Padres.
The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired pitcher James Norwood from the San Diego Padres. In exchange, the Padres received infielder Kervin Pichardo and cash considerations.
Per The Athletic's Matt Gelb, Norwood will most likely be with the Phillies on Opening Day due to the streak of injuries plaguing the bullpen.
Norwood, who will be entering his fourth year of play, has made his name as a relief pitcher for the Chicago Cubs and Padres.
He'll join the Phillies coming off of a season spent in the minor leagues with the El Paso Chihuahuas where he went 3-4 on the mound with 71 strikeouts and an ERA of 4.43.
