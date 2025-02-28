Philadelphia Phillies Acquisition Has Comeback Player of Year Potential
New Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesus Luzardo can be a difference maker for a contending team like Philadelphia. He's on the short list of Phillies to keep an eye on this spring.
Luzardo will turn 28 years old in September, yet he's already been a Major League pitcher for six years. He spent his first two seasons with the Athletics, before being shipped to the Miami Marlins during his third Major League campaign. The Phillies traded for Luzardo this offseason.
He's a left handed starter with a four-pitch arsenal. led by his mid 90's four seamer and a slider that serves as his put away pitch. His best season came in 2023 with Miami, posting a 3.58 ERA and a 4.0 bWAR over 32 starts.
That's the only season of his career that's he pitched at least 30 games, and only one of two that he's made at least 20 appearances. Last season he only pitched in 12 games before a mid-June lumbar stress reaction brought his year to a premature end. Even when he was healthy he had a rocky season, with a 5.00 ERA in just 66.2 innings.
That disappointing, short-lived 2024 campaign is why Luzardo has a shot in the comeback player of the year race.
The change of scenery could do him wonders, as he'll move from a Marlins team that lost 100 games last year to a contender in Philadelphia. When he was recently asked about joining the Phillies rotation, he had a few involuntary smiles while talking about the upcoming season.
He's a talented lefty, in his prime that is visibly brimming with enthusiasm about his new situation in Philadelphia. He'll also sit in the middle of the rotation, with headliners Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola positioned at the top. Having established veterans like that, will take some pressure off Luzardo as he tries to bounce back in 2025.
Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. is the primary contender in this race, and rightfully so. He's an MVP-caliber player that missed over 100 games in 2024 after tearing his left ACL last May. If he returns to form, he'll be very hard to beat.
Regardless of what Acuna Jr. or any other bounce back candidate does in 2025, Luzardo has a realistic shot to compete in this race. If he matches his 2023 campaign with the Marlins, he could be the first Phillie to win this award since Brad Lidge in 2008. Even if Luzardo doesn't win the Comeback Player of the Year, a productive season where he starts at least 25 games would make him a great addition for Philadelphia.