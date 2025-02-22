Top 5 Philadelphia Phillies Hitters and Pitchers To Watch During Spring Training
The Philadelphia Phillies are a veteran team with title aspirations. That makes spring training a different operation for them than, say, the rebuilding Washington Nationals.
Most of the Phillies key roles are already set, but there are a few players to keep an eye on this spring. Let's take a look at five of them.
Starting Pitcher, Jesus Luzardo
Luzardo enters his first season with the Phillies, having pitched for the Miami Marlins and Oakland A's previously. He'll turn just 28 in September, even though he's already pitched in the Big Leagues for six years. He's only appeared in more than 20 games twice while only reaching 30 once in his career.
Luzardo only pitched in 12 games last year, not appearing after mid-June. That uncertainty paired with his role in Philadelphia's rotation makes him a player to watch this spring.
Left Fielder, Max Kepler
Kepler is the only new bat in the Phillies starting lineup after spending 10 years with the Minnesota Twins. His best year at the plate came in 2019, where he hit a career best 36 home runs while finishing with a 4.0 bWAR.
His next best season came just two years ago, where he hit 24 homers with a 2.9 bWAR. That type of production would be a bonus for Philadelphia, as Kepler is a role player expected to hit towards the bottom of the lineup. Still, a new environment can bring out the best in veteran players, especially when moving to a contending team.
Relief Pitcher, Taijuan Walker
Walker's first two years with the Phillies have been disappointing, to say the least, especially 2024. He still has two years left at $18 million per season, so he's going to still get opportunities as a reliever and potential spot starter. His velocity has declined since joining Philadelphia, so seeing if that bounces back to the 93 mph range for his four seamer and sinker is something to look for this spring.
Starting Pitcher, Andrew Painter
Philadelphia selected Painter right out of high school with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft. He'll turn 22 years old in April, but he's been on the shelf for nearly all of the last two years following Tommy John surgery.
It would be a surprise if Painter saw any live action this spring. However, of all the prospects in the organization he has the greatest chance to make an impact this season. That makes him worth monitoring this spring, even if it's just bullpen sessions and news.
Second Baseman, Bryson Stott
The Phillies selected Stott with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft. He's been a regular player in Philadelphia for three years now. His 2023 campaign is his best to date, finishing with a 4.3 bWAR. There was noticeable fall off in 2024, as he battled an elbow issue while posting a 2.5 bWAR.
Stott's ability to get back on track is a clear way for the contending Phillies to improve this year. We'll find out how likely that is this spring.