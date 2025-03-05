Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Addresses Uncertain Future With Team
The Philadelphia Phillies suffered their worst loss of spring training on Tuesday, getting blown out 12-3 by the New York Yankees.
One of the few bright spots for the Phillies was Ranger Suarez, who stopped the bleeding with two scoreless innings after team ace Zack Wheeler and Cody Stashak allowed 10 hits and 10 runs (five earned) over the first three innings combined.
Suarez -- who is entering his final season before free agency -- shined in his spring training debut, holding the reigning AL champions to just one hit (a single) and no walks. He also struck out two, threw 19 of his 30 pitches for strikes and flashed an improved change-up.
After the game, the 29-year-old lefty spoke with reporters about his uncertain long-term future with Philadelphia.
"This is my childhood club, my childhood organization," he said through a translator. "I've played here since I was young, really young. All I think about is staying here. I want to pitch here for the rest of my career."
Suarez has spent his entire career with the Phillies, signing with them as a 16-year-old amateur free agent out of Venezuela in 2012. He came up through Philadelphia's farm system, debuted in 2018 and has blossomed into one of the National League's best pitchers over the last few seasons.
Coming off his first All-Star appearance in 2024, Suarez seems poised for another big year in 2025 before hitting free agency.
After recently committing nearly $300 million to extend his star rotation-mates Wheeler and Aaron Nola, the Phillies may not be able to afford his rising price tag.
Suarez turns 30 in August, so it might be wise for Philadelphia to move on rather than invest in the decline phase of his career. Accordingly, Suarez needs to prove he's worth keeping beyond 2025 (and potentially be open to a hometown discount) if he wants to stay.