Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Named 'Considered' Candidate for 2028 USA Team
The Philadelphia Phillies have continued to struggle in a big way throughout the past two months. They dropped three of four games against the Arizona Diamondbacks in their recent series but still hold a 7.5-game lead in the National League East due to the rest of the division also struggling.
There have been multiple reasons for the Phillies' struggles since they played in London, as there haven't been many bright spots on the team. Bryce Harper has struggled, the pitching staff hasn't been what it once was, and others in their loaded lineup simply haven't swung the bat to the level that they're expected to.
With Philadelphia paying some of their hitters the money they do, it's on them to figure it out. There's only so much the coaching staff or front office can do.
This is a rough stretch, so at some point, they need to look at themselves in the mirror and figure it out. If they don't, the season won't go the way that they expected it to and it certainly won't be what it looked to be in the early stages of the campaign.
Alec Bohm has been one of the only players on the roster who's somewhat produced throughout the past two months. He's managed to get a hit in each of his last 10 games, putting together a really impressive season. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. Bohm is currently slashing .297/.350/.481 with 12 home runs, a league-leading 43 doubles, and an OPS+ of 132.
If anybody had said before the start of 2024 that he was going to put up these types of numbers, they would've expected the Phillies to find the type of success they have as a whole. He's been a major part of their success and has gained recognition throughout the process from the media and his peers in baseball.
So much so, that he was named a potential candidate for the 2028 Olympics roster. Dayn Perry of CBS Sports predicted the Team USA roster, listing Bohm as a candidate for third base.
Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles was named the starter, but it's still a good indication of the season Bohm is having that he's listed among these players.
He'll have to continue swinging the bat the way that he has for the next four years, but all indications point to him doing so, as he hasn't slowed down much at any point throughout this season.