Philadelphia Phillies All-Star to Make Season Debut in Upcoming Series
As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to bounce back after a bit of a tough stretch, they will be getting some reinforcements in their rotation.
Coming into the year, the Phillies had one of the best starting rotations on paper in the Majors. With depth and high-end talent, there was plenty to like about what this unit was going to bring in 2025.
However, during spring training, All-Star Ranger Suarez was dealing with a back issue that resulted in him starting the year on the injured list.
For a pitcher, missing time in spring training really can set a season back. However, the talented southpaw is finally set to make his debut for Philadelphia on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, manager Rob Thomson announced.
Suarez might have been a bit overshadowed in the rotation last campaign, but he was able to have a really strong season in addition to getting his first All-Star nod.
In 2024, he totaled a 12-8 record, 3.46 ERA, and 145 strikeouts in 150.2 innings pitched.
Fortunately, the rotation even without the left-hander has been good this year so far. Taijuan Walker has been able to hold down the fort nicely in his absence and Thomson is going to have some tough decisions to make.
With the bullpen struggling, Walker could end up being a boost to that unit, as the right-hander is having a bounce back year.
Furthermore, what the plan will be with Christopher Sanchez, who left his last start early has yet to be determined. However, he won’t be starting in the series against the Diamondbacks.
As Suarez gets set for his season debut, he will hope to hit the ground running and help his team get on a roll.