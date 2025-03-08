Rob Thomson Believes Phillies Fun-Loving Outfielder Can Become Superstar
Until the Philadelphia Phillies' outfield unit proves they have taken a step forward, they are going to draw much of the attention and conversation throughout the 2025 season.
While Nick Castellanos has been streaky since joining the team ahead of the 2022 campaign, he's also been an All-Star, blasted 20-plus homers in back-to-back seasons and was one of the team's best hitters in the playoffs last year.
The Phillies largely know what they're going to get from the slugger.
Outside of him, though, it's been a mystery.
Marsh has been good at times, but also goes through cold spells and has proven to be unplayable against left-handed pitching. Johan Rojas did not improve at the plate last season and seems to be headed to a bench role this year.
That caused Philadelphia to sign Max Kepler, another question mark based on his recent form.
However, the results thus far have been positive during spring training.
Kepler has gone 5-for-13 in his six games, hitting two blasts over the fence and driving in five runs.
Rojas might be the most positive development of all with a .235/.350/.588 slash line, two homers and six RBI in his seven games.
Marsh, on the other hand, has struggled this spring by going 1-for-13 in his seven contests.
But that doesn't tell the whole story about how he's progressing as a hitter, getting more reps against lefties so that he can become an everyday guy in the outfield going forward to make him a staple in the lineup.
In fact, manager Rob Thomson thinks the sky is the limit for Marsh in his career.
"I hope he realizes how great of an athlete he is and how great of a player and potential superstar he could be," he said to Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie of the 94WIP Morning Show. "If he thinks that way, he's got a better chance of getting there."
That's quite the statement.
To this point, Marsh has been a solid player since the Phillies acquired him from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the 2022 trade deadline.
His OPS+ has been above the league average of 100 in the two-and-a-half years with Philadelphia, posting a 117 figure to go along with 31 homers, 135 RBI and a slash line of .266/.346/.440.
But nobody has really thought of him as a potential superstar.
Marsh is more known for his fun-loving attitude, being a huge part of the clubhouse culture the Phillies have created that's allowed them to become perennial contenders since their magical run to the Fall Classic in 2022.
Thomson clearly thinks there's more potential Marsh can tap into.
Reaching that point of superstardom will be up to the 27-year-old.
This is a great clubhouse full of professionals and coaches who can help him reach the potential his skipper sees in him.
Only time will tell if that comes to fruition.