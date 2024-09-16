Philadelphia Phillies Among Teams ‘Expected’ To Bid on New York Yankees Star
Despite the Philadelphia Phillies' focus being on winning a World Series this year, rumors haven't stopped about them potentially being in the mix for some of the top players on the market this offseason.
It's uncertain if the Phillies would potentially hand out another massive contract, but these rumors are likely coming because Dave Dombrowski has proven time and time again that he's not afraid to take risks.
If there's a player on the market who he thinks will help Philadelphia, no matter the price, he'll likely call on him.
That's expected to be the case with New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto.
Soto is arguably the best player in Major League Baseball and will hit free agency this winter with the expectation of getting $500-plus million in a new deal.
There are some legitimate concerns about the Phillies targeting him. For one, that's a massive price to pay with the existing payroll.
However, their existing core isn't getting any younger.
On paper, Philadelphia should be contending for at least the next five or more seasons, but having Soto would extend that window.
The latest report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today indicated that the Phillies will be interested in him and are expected to be one of the five teams to make a bid for the left-handed hitting outfielder.
"There are five teams expected to make bids for free-agent outfielder Juan Soto in free agency this winter, baseball executives believe: the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies."
Nightengale's report comes days after Jorge Castillo of ESPN reported that the club will be among the teams "that could make calls."
"The Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are among the other clubs that could make calls."
The biggest need entering the winter seems to be a center fielder. Soto wouldn't give them that, but there are often times around Major League Baseball when a player becomes available who's simply too good to pass up on.
If they could find a way to land the Dominican Republic native, they'll figure out something else in center field.
In 2024, he's arguably had the best campaign of his career, which is saying a lot considering he has a career slash line of .284/.420/.532.
His 175 OPS+ would be the second-best of his career and the best in a season where he's played in more than 47 games if it continues.