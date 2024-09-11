Philadelphia Phillies Among Teams That Could Call for New York Yankees Star
The Philadelphia Phillies already offer one of the more talented teams in Major League Baseball.
Over the last three years, the Phillies have been right there to win it all, losing in the NLCS and World Series.
They are still chasing a championship, and with have an excellent opportunity to do so this season, it's an exciting time.
However, if Philadelphia doesn't win the World Series, it'll be viewed as a disappointment.
Dave Dombrowski has always proven to be aggressive when it matters most, so expect that to be the same this offseason if they don't win. Even if they do hoist the trophy, the Phillies won't be satisfied with just one. They have a core in place that can win multiple World Series over the next decade, so improving every step of the way is important.
They're the type of team that can't be counted out for any free agent.
As Dombrowski has proven throughout the past few offseasons, he'll do whatever it takes to build a contending roster.
If he sees somebody on the market he wants, no matter the price, he typically finds a way to get the deal done.
That could happen again this offseason with New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto.
It's been surprising to hear Soto's name come up in rumors for Philadelphia, but that just goes to show what Dombrowski has done during his tenure here.
Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote the Phillies are among the teams who could make a call on the four-time All-Star.
"The Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are among the other clubs that could make calls. The Nationals would love a reunion, according to people with knowledge of the situation, but it would take ownership allocating more money for Soto than they were previously willing to offer."
A lineup featuring Soto and the existing hitters already on Philadelphia's roster is terrifying for opposing pitchers. Teams don't want to pitch to this lineup already, and adding arguably the best hitter in the world wouldn't help that.
The rest of the roster is set outside of a center fielder.
If they can find a cheap center fielder and spend the money it would take to land Soto, they'd have a lineup with no holes.
It's uncertain just how aggressive Dombrowski will be in his pursuit of the megastar, but if history repeats itself, he'll be in the mix.