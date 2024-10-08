Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets NLDS Game Three Pitching Preview
The Philadelphia Phillies offense showed up in their 15th inning of the 2024 MLB Playoffs, putting seven runs on the board in the final four innings of Game Two against the New York Mets.
Now with Game Three of the National League Division Series on deck, the Phillies need their offense to show up once again as the next two games will take place on the road.
Taking the mound for Philadelphia Tuesday will be veteran workhorse Aaron Nola (14-8, 3.57 ERA).
In his last start of the regular season, Nola allowed three earned runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out seven and picked up his 14th win of the year.
The veteran faced the Mets twice in 2024, posting a 4.05 ERA across 13 1/3 innings with a 0.90 WHIP and 15 strikeouts.
Despite the elevated ERA, Nola held New York to a combined .204/.235/.347 batting line with only three extra-base hits across 51 plate appearances.
The Phillies will need Nola to perform as he has in the past two postseasons, shutting the Mets down for six or more innings, to help lead them to a win and avoid an elimination game tomorrow.
Here is how Philadelphia will line up on Tuesday:
1.) DH Kyle Schwarber
2.) SS Trea Turner
3.) 1B Bryce Harper
4.) RF Nick Castellanos
5.) 3B Alec Bohm
6.) C J.T. Realmuto
7.) LF Austin Hays
8.) 2B Edmundo Sosa
9.) CF Johan Rojas
SP Aaron Nola
New York will counter with a veteran of their own in lefty Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA).
In his last start, Manaea allowed two earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out four in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Round.
The lefty faced the Phillies three times in 2024, pitching to a 5.40 ERA across 16 2/3 innings with a 0.96 WHIP and 15 strikeouts.
Philadelphia has put up a combined .219/.241/.452 batting line against Manaea this year with seven extra-base hits across 66 plate appearances, and will need another solid showing against the lefty to help lead the way to victory.
Here is how the Mets will line up on Tuesday:
1.) SS Francisco Lindor
2.) 3B Mark Vientos
3.) LF Bradon Nimmo
4.) 1B Pete Alonso
5.) 2B Jose Iglesias
6.) DH Jesse Winker
7.) RF Starling Marte
8.) CF Tyrone Taylor
9.) C Francisco Alvarez
SP Sean Manaea
The first pitch for Tuesday's game is scheduled for 5:08 PM EST.