Philadelphia Phillies Are Amongst Biggers Winners in Baseball This Season
Coming into the 2024 season, the Philadelphia Phillies were expected to be in the race for a playoff spot.
They had a preseason win prediction of 84 games, which would have put them right in the mix for a wild card spot. Alas, those expectations ended up being conservative as the team has blown them out of the water.
Entering play on September 18, the Phillies had already won 91 games on the season. They are in control of the National League East, leading the New York Mets by eight games with 11 left to play.
10 games behind are the Atlanta Braves, who came into the season with massive expectations but have been hit hard by injuries. With an incredible opportunity presented to them, Philadelphia has seized it.
This level of success is something that Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report thought they were capable of. He had them at No. 3 in his preseason power rankings.
"The Phillies have one of the most complete rosters in baseball top-to-bottom, and that was the case from the moment they re-signed Aaron Nola at the beginning of the offseason,” he wrote.
They have answered any questions that were surrounding the team. The pieces have fit together well and they have capitalized on the NL East door being opened by the Braves issues.
Projected to win 97 games now, the Phillies are one of the biggest winners in baseball. That +13 projected differential would be the fourth highest in baseball.
Only the Kansas City Royals and Washington Nationals have more with 18 and 15. The Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres are also projected to finish +13.
What has led to such an impressive performance in Philadelphia this season? Strong production up and down the roster in every facet of the game.
“The Phillies have indeed been one of baseball's most complete rosters, ranking among the MLB leaders in runs scored (725, sixth), OPS (.751, fourth), home runs (180, ninth), team ERA (3.74, seventh) and starters' ERA (3.68, fifth). On top of all their established star power, Alec Bohm and Cristopher Sanchez have also enjoyed breakthrough seasons, while Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm were both All-Stars out of the bullpen,” wrote Reuter.
It feels as if something special is brewing in the City of Brotherly Love this year.
After losing in the World Series in 2022 and being eliminated in Game 7 of the NLCS last year by the Arizona Diamondbacks, they are looking to get over the hump in 2024.
This is a deeper and more talented roster than the previous two years. A huge edge could also be gained as the Phillies are still in the mix for the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.