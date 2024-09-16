Philadelphia Phillies Infielder Named Top Hitter in 2024
After a nice series victory against the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies continue to prove that they are one of the best teams in baseball.
The Phillies have reached the 90-win mark on the season, and are getting closer to clinching the National League East. Since the Mets have been surging, the series win for Philadelphia was a good one, as New York has actually snuck above the Atlanta Braves into second place.
What has been impressive for the Phillies this season is that they have had a great balance between their pitching and hitting. Philadelphia features one of the best starting rotations in baseball and a bullpen that has greatly improved.
Their lineup has some big-named stars like Bryce Harper and Trea Turner, but they have had a lot of players have great seasons. Despite being injured and out of late, one of the players who has really had a great year for Philadelphia has been third baseman Alec Bohm.
Recently, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report spoke about Bohm being one of the best hitters in baseball this season, as he came in ranked 27th.
“Bohm is currently sidelined with a left hand strain, but it's already been a career year for the former No. 3 overall pick. A first-time All-Star in 2024, Bohm leads the NL with 44 doubles and has driven in 89 runs. Bohm has continued to be a menace with runners in scoring position, as he's hitting .304 in those scenarios this season.”
It is unfortunate that Bohm has missed some time of late, as he has only had four at-bats in September. The belief is that the talented third baseman isn’t going to miss too much more time with the hand issue and should be ready for the playoffs.
Despite missing time this month, Bohm has had his breakout season for the Phillies and is emerging as one of the best corner infielders in the game. This season, the slugger is batting .289 with 13 home runs, 89 RBIs and 44 doubles. If not for getting injured, the 28-year-old likely would have reached the 100-RBIs mark with ease.
Bohm’s emergence as a star in the league has helped Philadelphia’s lineup become even deeper heading into October, as the former top prospect is living up to the hype. Even though he has missed time of late, he is certainly deserving of being a Top-50 hitter this season.