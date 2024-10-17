Philadelphia Phillies Boss Hints at Making Moves During Offseason
It's obvious that something needs to change for the Philadelphia Phillies moving forward. It's uncertain what they could do to drastically improve their team, but the Phillies are a bit further away from winning a World Series then it initially seemed throughout the past two years.
The issue, however, for Philadelphia, is that upgrading in a big way seems almost impossible. Sure, one could look at somebody like Mike Trout and say eventually, the Los Angeles Angels might trade him. If they want to take that risk and pay the rest of his salary, it's not out of the question.
There are many other players that could be available during the offseason, but even then, most of those guys would be expensive.
If there's one thing the front office has shown over the past few years, they're willing to spend money. While it doesn't seem likely that they could extend their payroll too much, it's impossible to count the Phillies out of any player that becomes available on the free agency or trade market.
From the sounds of things, that's going to be the case once again this winter, as Dave Dombrowski hinted at spending money and making trades to upgrade the team.
“Well, I’m not really going to give you all those things at this point,” Dombrowski said, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic. “Because I think it’s a situation where, then it’s easy to say, ‘Well, if you do this, then you’re getting rid of this player, right?’ I mean, the reality is we have a lot of good players. So I think we just have to be open-minded to exploring what’s out there for us. Talk to some clubs and see what ends up happening. That process hasn’t started. Sometimes you trade good players for good players.”
As Dombrowski touched on, he can't come out and say that he'll trade a certain player. Not only would that be a bad thing to the locker room, but it'd kill their trade value.
There are very few front offices around Major League Baseball that have proven what Dombrowski has over the past few offseasons. Unfortunately, that hasn't paid off in a World Series, but this core is good enough to compete with any team in the league.
It'll take some adjustments and tweaking in some areas, but don't count him out.
Philadelphia is here to compete for the foreseeable future and will do everything they can to accomplish that.