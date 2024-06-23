Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies Bring Fan Favorite Back to Rotation Following Walker Injury

The Philadelphia Phillies are bringing a fan favorite back to the starting rotation after Taijuan Walker was placed on the injured list.

Kade Kistner

Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports / John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Sunday morning that starting pitcher Taijuan Walker has been placed on the 15-day injured list with (retroactive to June 22) with right index finger inflammation.

By all accounts, it is a blister due to his splitter.

But that has now opened up an opportunity for the Phillies to bring Spencer Turnbull back into the fold for a spot in the starting rotation. Turnbull endeared himself to the fans early on in the 2024 MLB season when he posted a 3-0 record in six games started, while earning a 1.67 ERA over 32.1 innings pitched as a starter.

As a relief pitcher, he has been equally as dominate.

However, Turnbull was sent to the bullpen after six starts because Philadelphia wanted to limit the amount of innings he could pitch this season. The righty hasn't thrown more than 57 innings in a season since 2019 when he racked up 148.1 innings.

The Phillies see Turnbull has a huge weapon and asset, someone that could be the make or break difference come October and the postseason. Now, he will get the chance to pick up right where he left off, even if only for two or three starts.

Walker is eligible to return July 5 but it all depends on how quickly his blister heals.

Philadelphia is in a very good position in that they have a player like Turnbull that they can turn to fill a hole in the rotation. In fact, it may give the Phillies a much needed boost as they look to extend their lead against the Atlanta Braves in the National League East race.

Kade Kistner

KADE KISTNER

Kade Kistner is the publisher and beat writer for Sports Illustrated's Inside the Phillies. An alumnus of Tulane University, Kade graduated in 2017 with a degree in Latin American Studies and a minor in Spanish. Upon graduation, Kade commissioned into the United States Navy and attended Naval Flight School in Pensacola, Fl. He served as a Naval Aviator and was stationed in Jacksonville, Fl.  During his time in school and the Navy, Kade began covering the MLB and NFL with USA Today, SB Nation, and Sports Illustrated.  Kade covered the New Orleans Saints, Texas Rangers, and numerous other teams within the Sports Illustrated network before launching Inside the Phillies, Inside the Astros, and Inside the Cubs. You can follow him on Twitter at @KadeKistner, or if you have any questions or comments he can be reached via email at kwkistner@gmail.com.

