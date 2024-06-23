Philadelphia Phillies Bring Fan Favorite Back to Rotation Following Walker Injury
The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Sunday morning that starting pitcher Taijuan Walker has been placed on the 15-day injured list with (retroactive to June 22) with right index finger inflammation.
By all accounts, it is a blister due to his splitter.
But that has now opened up an opportunity for the Phillies to bring Spencer Turnbull back into the fold for a spot in the starting rotation. Turnbull endeared himself to the fans early on in the 2024 MLB season when he posted a 3-0 record in six games started, while earning a 1.67 ERA over 32.1 innings pitched as a starter.
As a relief pitcher, he has been equally as dominate.
However, Turnbull was sent to the bullpen after six starts because Philadelphia wanted to limit the amount of innings he could pitch this season. The righty hasn't thrown more than 57 innings in a season since 2019 when he racked up 148.1 innings.
The Phillies see Turnbull has a huge weapon and asset, someone that could be the make or break difference come October and the postseason. Now, he will get the chance to pick up right where he left off, even if only for two or three starts.
Walker is eligible to return July 5 but it all depends on how quickly his blister heals.
Philadelphia is in a very good position in that they have a player like Turnbull that they can turn to fill a hole in the rotation. In fact, it may give the Phillies a much needed boost as they look to extend their lead against the Atlanta Braves in the National League East race.