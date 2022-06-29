Report: Philadelphia Phillies to Call Up Hall from Triple-A

According to a report from Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Phillies are calling up Darick Hall from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The 26-year-old Hall is a power-hitting first baseman — he’s already slugged 20 home runs in just 72 games this year. It's been a breakout season for the left-handed hitter, whom the Phillies selected in the 14th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

Hall has been a power threat facing right-handed pitching his whole career, but this year he has taken a step forward. He is hitting .312/.391/.656 against righties, with 17 home runs in just 210 plate appearances.

Hall's .894 OPS is the highest of any IronPig with more than 150 plate appearances in 2022 and also his best total in a professional season. Doubly impressive, he was on pace to blow past his career high of 29 home runs set in 2017.

With Rhys Hoskins firmly entrenched at first base, Hall is likely to be used as a designated hitter or a left-handed bat off the bench. He may also receive the occasional start at first base, giving Hoskins a much-needed day off. The Phillies primary first baseman this year has played in 74 of the team's 75 games.

No corresponding move has been announced as of yet, but someone will have to be sent down to make room for Hall on the 26-man roster. The most likely option is Mickey Moniak, another left-handed hitter, and one who has struggled at the plate this season.

In addition, Philadelphia will need to make room for Hall on the 40-man roster. This could be a sign that superstar Bryce Harper is headed for the 60-day IL.

