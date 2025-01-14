Philadelphia Phillies Closer Predicted To Land With Recent World Series Champions
The Philadelphia Phillies bullpen has question marks entering the 2025 campaign, mainly due to guys like Carlos Estevez likely playing for a different team next season. Estevez hasn't signed yet, and a reunion with the Phillies can't be counted out until he puts pen to paper elsewhere.
However, all indications point to him playing for a different ball club next year.
The right-hander was moved to Philadelphia at the trade deadline, where he was arguably the top reliever dealt. During the first half of the 2024 season, many viewed him as one of the better relievers in baseball.
To say he didn't live up to expectations would be unfair. If anything, Estevez came in and did exactly what he was expected to do, posting a 2.57 ERA and 161 ERA+.
On the open market, he should be looking at a decent payday, and that's likely the reason that the Phillies won't bring him back next year.
If he could be had for a decent price and his market starts to drop, a reunion would make sense for both sides. However, with the reliever market beginning to heat up and some of the prices being much higher than ever, it's only fair to wonder if the Dominican Republic native will be the next one to get a massive payday.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicted just that to happen. Miller predicted Estevez would land a three-year, $42 million deal with the Texas Rangers.
"After finally getting out of Colorado, Carlos Estévez broke out in a big way in 2023. He was an All-Star for the Angels... And though he (and the Halos as a whole) imploded in August and September, he was back in a big way in 2024 with a 2.45 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 26 saves between Los Angeles and Philadelphia. All told, his 57 saves over the past two seasons are good for ninth-best in the majors. Add a "sub-3.25 ERA" qualifier, and only Emmanuel Clase, Josh Hader, Raisel Iglesias and Ryan Helsley logged more saves than Estévez."
$42 million over three campaigns would be $14 million AAV, a decent price for a 32-year-old reliever. Still, if Estevez produces at the level he has over the past few seasons, he'll likely be worth all of that money, if not a bit more.
If Philadelphia felt the need to, the ownership could give Estevez that contract. However, with other holes on the roster, if the Phillies plan to add, that money would be better spent elsewhere.