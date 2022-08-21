Domínguez Experiencing Triceps Tightness

The Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen has been a surprising strong suit of the club this season, and had been a major reason as to why the team succeeded once Bryce Harper went down.

Unfortunately, it appears the backbone of that bullpen in closer Seranthony Domínguez could be looking at some time off, as manager Rob Thomson announced post game two of yesterday's doubleheader that the electric reliever was dealing with some triceps tightness in his throwing arm.

The right-hander has had an unbelievable season, posting a 1.64 ERA across 46 appearances, striking out 54 batters in the process and notching nine saves.

To lose Domínguez would be a massive blow. The Phillies already lost Corey Knebel to a lat strain earlier this week and, while his role was not nearly as game-changing as Seranthony's, bullpen depth is running thin in the Phillies' upper minors.

Fortunately, this potential injury is new for Domínguez, and is nothing of a recurring nature.

Domínguez will go for an MRI on Sunday morning, and the Phillies will be hoping beyond hope that the issue is nothing serious. The 27-year-old is the best arm they've got, and they'll need him if they want any hope of ending an eleven-year-long playoff drought.

