Skip to main content
Seranthony Domínguez Experiencing Triceps Tightness, to Undergo MRI

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Seranthony Domínguez Experiencing Triceps Tightness, to Undergo MRI

The Philadelphia Phillies closer wasn't available out of the bullpen in yesterday's game two win over the New York Mets.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen has been a surprising strong suit of the club this season, and had been a major reason as to why the team succeeded once Bryce Harper went down.

Unfortunately, it appears the backbone of that bullpen in closer Seranthony Domínguez could be looking at some time off, as manager Rob Thomson announced post game two of yesterday's doubleheader that the electric reliever was dealing with some triceps tightness in his throwing arm.

The right-hander has had an unbelievable season, posting a 1.64 ERA across 46 appearances, striking out 54 batters in the process and notching nine saves.

To lose Domínguez would be a massive blow. The Phillies already lost Corey Knebel to a lat strain earlier this week and, while his role was not nearly as game-changing as Seranthony's, bullpen depth is running thin in the Phillies' upper minors.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Fortunately, this potential injury is new for Domínguez, and is nothing of a recurring nature.

Domínguez will go for an MRI on Sunday morning, and the Phillies will be hoping beyond hope that the issue is nothing serious. The 27-year-old is the best arm they've got, and they'll need him if they want any hope of ending an eleven-year-long playoff drought.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  3. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  6. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  7. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  8. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18851608
News

Domínguez Experiencing Triceps Tightness

By Alex Carr
USATSI_16752094
Opinions

Could Phillies be Players for Conforto?

By Alex Carr
USATSI_6374402 (1)
Prospects

McGarry Logs Another Strong Start for Reading

By Alex Carr
USATSI_18879904
Opinions

A Long Man Like Nelson Is a Luxury for the Phillies Bullpen

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_18894576
Game Day

Phillies Suffer Tough Loss to New York as Nola Flounders

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_18819874
Opinions

Hoskins Has Been One of the Best Hitters in Baseball

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_18889781
Opinions

Nola Can Enter Cy Young Race Against the Mets

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_18889772
Game Day

Revenge Awaits Phillies as Mets Come to Town

By Alex Carr