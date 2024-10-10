Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies Come Up Short Again, Eliminated From Playoffs in NLDS

The Philadelphia Phillies season is over, falling in four games to the New York Mets in the National League Division Series.

Brad Wakai

Oct 9, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Carlos Estevez (53) reacts to giving up a grand slam to New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (not pictured) in the sixth inning in game four of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field
A lot of what took place in the playoffs this year felt like something the Philadelphia Phillies had experienced in 2022, only this time, they were on the wrong side of things.

Coming into the postseason, they were the ones who had dominated all year and earned a first-round bye, only to have a red-hot division rival brimming with confidence come in ready to face them.

It basically played out that exact way as well.

The New York Mets were the ones who had timely hitting and got after key arms, and it was the Phillies whose potent offense was stifled by a pitching staff that was perceived to be the weaker unit coming in.

And instead of celebrating in the dugout when one of their teammates hit a massive home run, it was Philadelphia shaking their heads after they watched Francisco Lindor end their season with a grand slam off Carlos Estevez in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Phillies had their chances all game.

Starting pitcher Ranger Suarez walked the tight rope in the first and second inning when he got out of back-to-back bases loaded jams to keep things level.

Alec Bohm gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth when he hit a soft contact ball to third base that was fumbled by Mark Vientos and allowed Bryce Harper to score, but with runners on the corners and one out, J.T. Realmuto struck out and Bryson Stott flied out.

Another opportunity missed.

It happened again in the top of the sixth inning when Harper finally chased Mets starter Jose Quintana out of the game with a leadoff double.

Once again, the Phillies wasted the opportunity when Nick Castellanos struck out on what would have been ball four, and after Bohm walked to put two men on with one out, Realmuto and Stott couldn't come through again with a strike out and ground out.

The next frame, New York ended Philadelphia's season with Lindor's grand slam.

The Phillies made a run at things in the top of the ninth when they opened up the inning with two walks, but just it has been virtually all series, they couldn't capitalize.

Kody Clemens struck out, Brandon Marsh flied out to center, and Kyle Schwarber struck out.

Season over.

This is now the second time in a row the Phillies have been eliminated early, but this time they didn't win a single round and lost the first playoff matchup they've ever had against their bitter rivals.

There's a lot to think about in the clubhouse and organization as they head back to Philadelphia.

Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

