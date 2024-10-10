Philadelphia Phillies Come Up Short Again, Eliminated From Playoffs in NLDS
A lot of what took place in the playoffs this year felt like something the Philadelphia Phillies had experienced in 2022, only this time, they were on the wrong side of things.
Coming into the postseason, they were the ones who had dominated all year and earned a first-round bye, only to have a red-hot division rival brimming with confidence come in ready to face them.
It basically played out that exact way as well.
The New York Mets were the ones who had timely hitting and got after key arms, and it was the Phillies whose potent offense was stifled by a pitching staff that was perceived to be the weaker unit coming in.
And instead of celebrating in the dugout when one of their teammates hit a massive home run, it was Philadelphia shaking their heads after they watched Francisco Lindor end their season with a grand slam off Carlos Estevez in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Phillies had their chances all game.
Starting pitcher Ranger Suarez walked the tight rope in the first and second inning when he got out of back-to-back bases loaded jams to keep things level.
Alec Bohm gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth when he hit a soft contact ball to third base that was fumbled by Mark Vientos and allowed Bryce Harper to score, but with runners on the corners and one out, J.T. Realmuto struck out and Bryson Stott flied out.
Another opportunity missed.
It happened again in the top of the sixth inning when Harper finally chased Mets starter Jose Quintana out of the game with a leadoff double.
Once again, the Phillies wasted the opportunity when Nick Castellanos struck out on what would have been ball four, and after Bohm walked to put two men on with one out, Realmuto and Stott couldn't come through again with a strike out and ground out.
The next frame, New York ended Philadelphia's season with Lindor's grand slam.
The Phillies made a run at things in the top of the ninth when they opened up the inning with two walks, but just it has been virtually all series, they couldn't capitalize.
Kody Clemens struck out, Brandon Marsh flied out to center, and Kyle Schwarber struck out.
Season over.
This is now the second time in a row the Phillies have been eliminated early, but this time they didn't win a single round and lost the first playoff matchup they've ever had against their bitter rivals.
There's a lot to think about in the clubhouse and organization as they head back to Philadelphia.