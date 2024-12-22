Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies Complete Blockbuster Trade with Marlins for New Ace

The Philadelphia Phillies have added to their rotation by completing a trade with the Miami Marlins for a new ace pitcher.

Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images / David Frerker-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Phillies have finally made their much-anticipated splash this winter.

On Sunday morning, the Phillies completed a blockbuster trade with the Miami Marlins for starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo according to Robert Murray of FanSided, an arm that has ace-like stuff and has already flashed some of that same potential.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the return for the Marlins is significant with Philadelphia letting go of their fourth ranked prospect in Starlyn Caba 23rd ranked prospect Emaarion Boyd.

Luzardo has compiled a career 4.29 ERA with a 1.252 WHIP over 512.0 career innings with Miami and the Oakland Athlertics.

This is a clear sign that the Phillies are doubling down on having a deep rotation that already includes Cy Young contending aces such as Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler.

With a deep NL East, Philadelphia had to make a significant move this winter to keep up with the changing landscape in the division. Luzardo was a name that has been mentioned in trade talks for years, and Philadelphia always seemed to be included.

With a very hot trade market this winter and no prospect of contending, Miami was always likely to sell their prized asset in Luzardo. The Phillies seemingly were reluctant to part ways with top prospects earlier this winter and it is now clear why.

The Phillies can now boast one of, if not the best rotation in baseball and should once again be favorites to win the NL East.

On Sunday morning, the Phillies got a lot better.

