Philadelphia Phillies' Contracts to Watch During the 2022 Season

Going into the 2022 season, plenty of Philadelphia Phillies will be on expiring contracts or entering their last guaranteed year of play.

Perhaps the biggest name on this list is Aaron Nola, who has two years left on his contract with a guaranteed $15.5 million in 2022, but with a $16 million club option for the 2023 season.

Nola had an uncharacteristically poor season in 2021, he pitched to a record of 9-9, with an ERA of 4.63 and 223 strikeouts over 180 innings. Regarding his performance, Phillies President Dave Dombrowski said, "He made a lot of mistakes in inopportune times, and he is a better pitcher than that."

The upcoming season will be the perfect time for Nola to prove that he is the right option to accompany Zack Wheeler atop the starting rotation.

Slightly further down the rotation is Zach Eflin. Eflin has had an excellent spring training and looks primed for what could be the best season of his career. The only caveat being his health.

Eflin has never once pitched a full season, he's had knee issues and "heavy body" problems that have plagued his career. Now in a contract year, Eflin will look to explode onto the scene, building upon a 4.10 ERA and 3.58 FIP since 2020.

If Eflin can live up to his peripherals, he could be in for a huge payday this offseason.

Another household name on the list is Jean Segura, who will have to perform well for his club option to be picked up.

Segura is coming off of another electric year in Philadelphia, he slashed .292/.351/.439 with 14 home runs and 58 RBI. If Segura is as efficient as he was in the 2021 season, it wouldn't be a total shock if the Phillies pick up his 2023 option.

The next player to watch this upcoming season is Odubel Herrera who was picked up by Philadelphia during the offseason on a one-year, $1.75 million deal. Herrera is coming off of a rather productive season where he hit 13 home runs with 51 RBI.

Herrera made 104 of his 124 appearances during the 2021 season in center field, this year, those starts will possibly split with Matt Vierling, according to Dombrowski.

"We're looking at a platoon in centerfield, with [Matt] Vierling, a youngster that a lot of people aren't aware of," said Dombrowski. "He did a nice job for us last year, we think he can go out there and play centerfield."

The Phillies front office will have to make a decision at season's end. Vierling has the potential of becoming the starting center fielder in perpetuity if Herrera underperforms during the season.

Center field isn't the only position on the diamond that Philadelphia might platoon. Shortstop Didi Gregorius is entering the last year of his two-year, $28 million contract. He's also coming off of a rather lackluster season where he hit just .209/.270/.370 across 103 games.

According to Manager Joe Girardi, Gregorius is aware of the challenge ahead of him this season. "We talked to Didi last year before the season ended," said Girardi. "He understands what he has to do."



Gregorius will not only be fighting for an extension on his contract, but he'll also be fighting with prospect Bryson Stott during spring training for his spot in the starting lineup.

Lastly, and potentially the most influential name on this list, is Joe Girardi. He'll be entering the last year of his contract ahead of a 2023 team option. Girardi comes into his third year managing the Phillies, with a record of 110-112, and a city full of playoff-hungry fans.

At the end of the 2021 season, when asked about Girardi entering the last year of his contract as a "lame duck" manager, Dombrowski said, "He's been a big-league manager for a long time, I think it's not an issue for him... I think he'll handle it very well."

Girardi had a quote this offseason that applies to each and every player on this list, "It's a production-based business, and there are always people trying to take your job."

