Philadelphia Phillies Could Trade Fan Favorite if He Has Strong Spring Performance
At this point in time, the Philadelphia Phillies aren't expected to make more moves to add players to their lineup.
Knowing they needed to upgrade their outfield, they signed Max Kepler to a one-year deal, something that is a high-upside addition that would add a power hitter who provides strong defense if he reaches his ceiling.
But, based on the Minnesota Twins letting him walk in free agency and his role being reduced to a platoon player against right-handed pitching, there could still be some of the same issues present that have plagued the Phillies during their past two playoff runs.
Barring a trade being made, Philadelphia can start penciling in their 26-man roster heading into the spring, and because there are so many stars already present, there aren't a whole lot questions about who is going to be on the team.
However, the bench pieces are something that has to be figured out, and with the addition of Kepler, the only real battle remaining is for who will win that last reserve infielder role.
Weston Wilson, Kody Clemens and Buddy Kennedy are all in the mix, and because the Phillies have plenty of left-handed-hitting options, that could leave Clemens being the odd man out.
What complicates things is he's out of minor league options.
If he isn't able to perform head-and-shoulders above the other two players, then Philadelphia would have to pass him through waivers where he could be claimed by another team.
That is why Matt Gelb of The Athletic thinks Clemens could be dealt before the season if he has a good showing in Spring Training.
"Clemens, 28, is a player the Phillies like. But given how stacked the roster is with left-handed hitters, it’s hard to see how Clemens fits. If he has a good camp, the Phillies could trade him before Opening Day," the insider writes.
That would be a tough pill to swallow.
He's not only someone the organization likes, but he's turned into a fan favorite based on his productivity when he's been given a chance to play.
While his career numbers don't jump off the page with an OPS+ of 70 that's 30 percentage points below the league average, Clemens has steadily improved the past three years the more he's faced Major League pitching.
This past season, he slashed .219/.258/.447 with five homers, 18 RBI and an OPS+ of 94 across his 43 games and 120 plate appearances.
The Phillies would love to hold onto him and allow him to keep developing, potentially turning into a weapon for them off the bench against right-handed pitching.
But, the reality is that might not be an option.
Philadelphia could opt to get back something in return this spring instead of potentially losing him for nothing from a waiver claim.