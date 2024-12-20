Philadelphia Phillies Agree to One-Year Deal With Slugging Outfielder Max Kepler
The Philadelphia Phillies have added an outfielder to the mix.
Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, they have agreed to a one-year, 10 million deal with slugger Max Kepler.
The German-born player was signed by the Minnesota Twins as an international free agent in 2009 at the age of 16 for $800,000, which was the largest contract given to a European at the time.
Kepler became a top 30 prospect in their pipeline three years later, peaking at No. 3 in 2016 one season after he made his Major League debut.
At one point, it looked like he was going to be a future superstar in Major League Baseball.
He immediately showcased his power, hitting 17-plus homers every season beginning in 2016 that culminated in a monster 36-home run, 90 RBI campaign in 2019 that earned him a 20th-place finish in AL MVP voting following the five-year, $35 million contract he signed before that season.
But, Kepler's production fell flat after that.
Following the COVID-shortened 2020 schedule, he produced two straight years with an OPS+ under the league average of 100.
It looked like he had figured some things out in 2023 with a slash line of .260/.332/.484 to go along with 24 homers, 66 RBI and an OPS+ of 120, but he struggled again this past season and ultimately became a free agent.
This is an interesting move for the Phillies.
While he certainly presents upside from a power perspective, he also becomes another inconsistent outfield hitter alongside Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas.
With him being left-handed, that does give Philadelphia more options from a platoon standpoint since he has been a solid defender during his career with a 2.7 defensive bWAR.
Kepler is a nice addition for the price, but with the Phillies needing someone who can change the trajectory of this team after two straight disappointing exits from the playoffs, it's not likely he is the player who is going to provide that.