Philadelphia Phillies Agree to One-Year Deal With Slugging Outfielder Max Kepler

After quiet offseason so far, the Philadelphia Phillies were able to add an outfielder by agreeing to a one-year deal with Max Kepler.

Brad Wakai

Aug 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler (26) bats against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field
Aug 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler (26) bats against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Phillies have added an outfielder to the mix.

Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, they have agreed to a one-year, 10 million deal with slugger Max Kepler.

The German-born player was signed by the Minnesota Twins as an international free agent in 2009 at the age of 16 for $800,000, which was the largest contract given to a European at the time.

Kepler became a top 30 prospect in their pipeline three years later, peaking at No. 3 in 2016 one season after he made his Major League debut.

At one point, it looked like he was going to be a future superstar in Major League Baseball.

He immediately showcased his power, hitting 17-plus homers every season beginning in 2016 that culminated in a monster 36-home run, 90 RBI campaign in 2019 that earned him a 20th-place finish in AL MVP voting following the five-year, $35 million contract he signed before that season.

But, Kepler's production fell flat after that.

Following the COVID-shortened 2020 schedule, he produced two straight years with an OPS+ under the league average of 100.

It looked like he had figured some things out in 2023 with a slash line of .260/.332/.484 to go along with 24 homers, 66 RBI and an OPS+ of 120, but he struggled again this past season and ultimately became a free agent.

This is an interesting move for the Phillies.

While he certainly presents upside from a power perspective, he also becomes another inconsistent outfield hitter alongside Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas.

With him being left-handed, that does give Philadelphia more options from a platoon standpoint since he has been a solid defender during his career with a 2.7 defensive bWAR.

Kepler is a nice addition for the price, but with the Phillies needing someone who can change the trajectory of this team after two straight disappointing exits from the playoffs, it's not likely he is the player who is going to provide that.

Published
Brad Wakai
Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

