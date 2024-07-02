Philadelphia Phillies Cy Young Candidate Named One of ‘Biggest’ Leaps of the Season
Hitting always seems to be the thing that gets talked about around Major League Baseball. With hitters hitting balls 450-plus feet on a nightly basis, it makes sense why fans are so attracted to it.
For the Philadelphia Phillies, they present one of the best lineups in baseball. Whether it be for average, home runs, or anything else a hitter can do, the Phillies have it all in their lineup.
However, what can't be forgotten about is their elite starting pitching. There isn't a better top-of-the-line rotation in Major League Baseball than Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, and now Ranger Suarez.
Suarez might even have an argument to be the best pitcher of the bunch this season. The 28-year-old currently has a 2.27 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and has struck out 99 in 103.0 innings pitched.
There's a reason he's one of the favorites to win the Cy Young, as he's been unhittable in most of his starts.
While Nola and Wheeler get most of the recognition, and rightfully so, it's good to see Suarez get some love, too.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report is the most recent one to acknowledge what he's done on the bump this season, naming him a player who's made the "biggest leap" in baseball this year.
"Across 51 starts between 2022 and 2023, the always-cool lefty posted matching 3.88 marks in terms of ERA and FIP, making him a strong No. 3 behind Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. The 28-year-old has effectively pitched out of the bullpen, including when he closed out an NL pennant for the Phillies in 2022.
"Still, Suárez has stepped out of the shadows of some of his rotation mates this year and pitched like an ace. He currently leads baseball in both ERA (1.83) and ERA+ (203). It's still early, but the lefty has jumped into the NL Cy Young race and put himself in position to earn a lucrative deal when he become a free agent after the 2025 season, if the Phillies don't extend him sooner."
As Philadelphia enters the second half, they'll need their fan favorite to continue throwing the way he has.
They were already viewed as one of the best teams, if not the best, entering the season. Suarez's performance has put them in another bracket, as there's now a strong argument to be made that the Phillies are the top team in the league.
If this continues, they should find themselves in an excellent position come October.