Philadelphia Phillies Depth Has Them Uniquely Able to Handle Turner's Absence
In most seasons, losing Trea Turner for about six weeks would be crushing.
Not this season.
The Philadelphia Phillies have surged to the best record in Major League Baseball thanks to stellar starting pitching, a strong bullpen, and a deep bench.
If Turner's hamstring takes even longer to heal, the Phillies will be able to not only survive but thrive.
Manager Rob Thomson can insert a number of players into the No. 2 spot in the lineup. And defensively, Bryson Stott, Edmundo Sosa and others can fill in more than adequately at shortstop.
"I like hitting second because I know I can take my (catching) gear off when the game starts," J.T. Realmuto told Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer. "I know I'm going to hit in the first inning, so I don't have to wait around. That's about the only difference for me. Other than that, when I step in the box, it's all the same."
As for depth, Whit Merrifield signed a one-year, $8 million deal with Philadelphia to ultimately capture a World Series title.
After a slow start at the plate, Merrifield has received more playing time. As a result, he has been producing and helping the Phillies surge to 27 victories.
"I wanted to come in and initially be that 10th man but make it where we have the best 10-man group in baseball," Merrifield told Lauber. "I've been a good player in this league for a long time, and I still feel like I'm a good player. I'd have had a (heck) of a year last year if it wasn't for a tough September. I can still play this game at a high level."
Philadelphia is getting big lifts from every player on their roster. It's not just one player.
Even with Turner out for a while, the Phillies keep winning.
Yes, it's early May, but they sure look as if they're a legitimate title contender in 2024.