Philadelphia Phillies Enjoy Spring Training Power Surge Against Boston Red Sox
The Philadelphia Phillies are a veteran team with title aspirations, but it wasn't their big names that made the difference on Friday. The Phillies 7-5 win over the Boston Red Sox was driven by power, both on the mound and at the plate.
Newly acquired starting pitcher, Jesus Luzardo, retired all six batters he faced in his spring training debut. He struck out two batters and, most impressively, hit 98 mph during his first outing as a Phillie.
He's coming off a rough year with the Miami Marlins, pitching only 66.2 innings over 12 games with a 5.00 ERA. That kind of down performance makes him a contender in the Comeback Player of the Year race.
His four-seamer averaged 96.7 mph, which is right in line with his average during the best season of his career in 2023.
That's a very good sign for Luzardo and Philadelphia.
"My arm just feels alive again," Luzardo said to reporters, including MLB.com.
Catcher J.T. Realmuto faced Luzardo as a hitter for years, so the veteran catcher is glad to be on the other side of things with his new battery mate.
"I kind of saw who he is today," he said. "He pounds the strike zone, really attacks the hitters and gets a lot of weak contact. He's going to be fun to work with."
The Phillies also hit three homers late in the contest, but they didn't come from names like Bryce Harper or Kyle Schwarber.
Matt Kroon, a 28 year old outfielder, hit the first. The Phillies selected Kroon in the 18th round of the 2018 MLB draft. Through six minor league seasons, Kroon only has 34 career home runs, though 22 of those came in the last two seasons.
Two batters later infielder Carson DeMartini hit a two-run homer over the right center field wall. Philadelphia selected DeMartini in the fourth round of the 2024 MLB draft. He slashed .315/ .385/ .478 over 92 A-ball at bats in 2024.
First baseman Carson Taylor hit the last, going two for two on the day, raising his spring batting average to .444. The Los Angeles Dodgers selected Taylor in the fourth round during the 2020 MLB draft. The Phillies acquired Taylor through the minor league Rule 5 draft in 2023.
Kroon, DeMartini and Taylor are likely headed back to the minors once the regular season begins. But Luzardo can be a difference maker for Philadelphia. His first outing for the Phillies, couldn't have been more encouraging.