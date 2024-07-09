Philadelphia Phillies Exec Has 'Most at Stake' During Deadline Despite Success
The consensus would say the Philadelphia Phillies are the best team in baseball right now, and rightfully so, as they've proven over the past two -and-a-half seasons what they're capable of doing.
This isn't a new thing for the Phillies, and with more years under their belts, they look to be in a position to finally win a championship. Losing in the World Series two seasons ago and the NLCS last year, Philadelphia has knocked on the door more than any team in the National League.
With the best record in baseball, it's fair to say that they have an opportunity to complete that task this time around.
The July MLB trade deadline does bring challenges despite the success they've found. The Phillies desperately need a center fielder, and adding a reliever or two should also be in the works.
That doesn't mean they can't win a World Series if they don't address those needs, but it could also be the reason they don't.
That's why Jeff Passan of ESPN believes president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is one of the executives with the most at stake at the deadline.
"What exactly is at stake for the executive who oversees the best team in baseball? Just because something is the best doesn't preclude it from getting better. And that's where Dombrowski finds himself: potentially putting the finishing touches on a championship-caliber team with a third franchise ... Robert fits the bill and fills a need. Others would be complementary pieces, though depth is never a bad thing for a team playing in October. Either way, the Phillies' players have earned reinforcements. It's on Dombrowski to provide them."
Luis Robert Jr. has been a rumored trade target for the past few months, as the fit makes perfect sense. He could be moved if the Chicago White Sox get a trade package they can't refuse, and Philadelphia has more than enough to get him if they want to.
It's uncertain if Dombrowski feels comfortable moving some of the top prospects in a top-heavy system, but with a clear chance to win the World Series, why not go all in?
Robert, only 26 years old, does pose worries.
He's played in over 100 games just once in his career and is in jeopardy of failing to do so again, as he's only played in 37 contests thus far.
When healthy, there's no debate about the type of player he is. The right-handed slugger slashed .264/.315/.542 with 38 home runs in 2023.
If he were to be added to a lineup that's already arguably the best in baseball, opposing pitchers would have an even tougher time getting outs and could push the Phillies over the top to finally win a World Series.