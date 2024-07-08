Former MLB GM Believes Philadelphia Phillies Will Land One of Three Star Outfielders
The Philadelphia Phillies' interest in landing an outfielder is well-reported. Dave Dombrowski will look to do anything he can to improve this team and with their one weak spot being in the outfield, expect them to fix that issue.
Johan Rojas, who was sent down due to how badly he played, was called back up due to some of the injuries the team has dealt with. In July, he's slashing .174/.174/.174 without a home run.
Simply put, the Phillies have an issue on their hand in center field, and if it isn't fixed, it could be the reason they don't win the World Series.
At some point, they have to understand that Rojas is exactly who he's shown to be. There hasn't been an extended period of time in his big league career that he's proven to be someone capabale of making an impact offensively in this league.
There will be some options at the trade deadline, most notably Luis Robert Jr., Jazz Chisholm, and Cody Bellinger. Philadelphia has the prospects to land them if they want to, but it's uncertain if the front office feels comfortable moving some of the top players in their farm system.
Given their situation, it's in the Phillies' best interest to land a clear upgrade. If it's Robert or Chisholm, that makes it easier due to their age.
Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden believes that they'll end up with one of those three players, saying they're "their top priority" in an episode of his "MLB Network Radio Show."
“I guess my take is [it’s] very clear in what [general manager] Sam Fuld and [president of baseball operations] Dave Dombrowski of the Phillies are trying to do,” Bowden said. “They’re trying to fix center field. And they’ve made it the priority. They feel like they have enough starting pitching and they have enough bullpen. They feel like their lineup is good. But they really wanna figure out center field.
“And so Luis Robert of the White Sox, Jazz Chisholm of the Miami Marlins and Cody Bellinger of the Cubs have been their top priority.”
Landing any of those three would be an immediate upgrade. Robert has an argument to be one of the best in baseball when healthy. Chisholm has dealt with injuries, too, but the talent is clearly there.
Bellinger, who might be the most decorated out of the three, has experience in the postseason and was once one of the top players in the game.