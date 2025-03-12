Philadelphia Phillies Expect Defensive Star Will Be Ready for Opening Day
One of the things regarding the Philadelphia Phillies that hasn't gotten a ton of attention this spring is the health of Johan Rojas.
While most of the discussion surrounding the young center fielder is centered around his struggles at the plate, the thing he has become known for during his time with the Major League club - his defense - is something he hasn't been able to do in spring training.
Rojas jammed his shoulder during a Winter League game, and that has prevented him from playing in the field while the Phillies try to build up his arm strength again.
With roughly two weeks remaining until Opening Day arrives, there are starting to be some questions about if he'll be ready for the start of the season.
Manager Rob Thomson put those concerns to bed.
"We think he's going to be ready for opening day," the skipper said per Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer (subscription required). "He does such a great job getting his work in that I have really no concern about his defense or about him playing multiple innings — six, seven, eight — right out of the chute. He's in such great shape."
Right now, the team is having him stay in shape by doing "power shagging," where he runs full speed to field balls. That is allowing him to keep his legs built up even though he's not throwing anything in from the outfield.
Philadelphia increased his throwing output ahead of Tuesday's spring game, stretching his distance out to 120 feet.
Lauber reports they will then push him to start throwing to bases at an increased effort rate later in the week, first starting at 60% until he gets all the way up to 100%.
If everything goes smoothly, he'll then be cleared, giving him a better chance of being ready for Opening Day like the Phillies expect.