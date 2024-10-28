Philadelphia Phillies ‘Expected To Strongly Pursue’ Top Free Agent Available
Having superstar-level players on a team's roster is never a bad thing. The Philadelphia Phillies might have more superstars on their team than 99% of clubs in Major League Baseball, so they understand that.
Headlined by Bryce Harper, the future Hall of Famer knows better than anyone that connections go a long way in this game. That's why he's interested in teaming up with Juan Soto this winter.
Without question, Soto is the top name in the free agency market. It remains uncertain how the Phillies would pull off signing the left-handed slugger, but that's up to the ownership group and front office to figure out.
Philadelphia has been among the teams linked to him throughout the past few months, and while it's come as a surprise for more reasons than not, every report has highlighted the fact that the Phillies can't be counted out.
It's a fair comment to make, too, as the front office has done everything they can to land players they want on the market.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today was the latest to link the two on Monday, writing that Philadelphia is "expected" to pursue the superstar.
"The Yankees haven’t hidden their desire to have him return. The crosstown Mets, with the richest owner in baseball in Steve Cohen, could be beckoning. The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to strongly pursue him to team up with Boras client Bryce Harper. The Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants, who were left at the altar in the Ohtani bidding war last winter, will now turn their attention to Soto."
There's always a chance that Nightengale is speaking with Scott Boras and helping raise his price by saying the Phillies are interested in Soto. Boras has been around the block many times and knows how to get his clients the most money.
With a bidding war expected to take place, he could be attempting to run up his price in multiple ways.
But if that interest is indeed true, Soto would essentially be the best player Philadelphia could add. That isn't even because he's an elite talent but more so because he does exactly what the club needs him to do offensively.
The Phillies had a major issue chasing pitches, and there just so happens to be a guy available who might have the most discipline in the box that the game has ever seen.
The pairing makes sense, but it'll be expensive to get the job done.