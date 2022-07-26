Could the Phillies be Eyeing an Ian Happ Trade?

The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to be big players at the 2022 MLB trade deadline and, whether or not you’d believe it, they have quite a bit to offer in terms of prospect talent.

There are a multitude of spots at which the Phillies can choose to upgrade: their rotation is down an arm in Zach Eflin, and the bullpen could always use some extra assurance. That said, one spot they’ll likely prioritize prior to the August 2 MLB trade deadline is center field, where they’ve struggled to find production all season.

Earlier this season, Matt Vierling had emerged as a strong contender for the position, but he's since stepped into more of a utility role, slotting in all around the diamond. Their secondary option, Odubel Herrera, has been vastly unproductive this season, and his roster spot may very well be in jeopardy as the Phillies look to add substantially this trade season.

One prominent name for the Phillies’ outfield void is Cubs utility man, Ian Happ, who is putting together a career year at 27 years-old.

A former teammate of Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, Happ is slashing .282/.367/.445 with nine home runs in 2022. The switch-hitter has cut down significantly on strikeouts this season, and is taking more walks than ever before. His extra year of club control makes him a particularly tantalizing option for a team like the Phillies, who have struggled for years to find a long-term solution in center.

Happ’s bat should play well within the confines of Citizens Bank Park, and rather shockingly, the former first round draft pick isn’t as bad defensively in center field as one would expect. He boasts five defensive runs saved in the outfield in 2022, though only one of those has come in very few innings in center field.

So, what might it cost the Phillies to acquire someone like Happ?

Philadelphia has made it clear that all of Mick Abel, Andrew Painter, and Griff McGarry are all but untouchable as trade talks continue to brew. Yet, they have not publicly made the same exemption for their other top prospect, Logan O’Hoppe.

What makes the market so interesting from O’Hoppe’s perspective is that many teams that the Phillies would look to deal with either already have a top catching prospect, or have their catching situation solved at the major league level.

One team this does not apply for? Happ's Chicago Cubs, who are conversely set to ship off one of the best catchers in baseball in Willson Contreras prior to the deadline. Their only major league ready solution to replace Contreras is Miguel Amaya, who projects more as a backup in the long run.

Conversations between the two teams would surely begin with the aforementioned O’Hoppe, who has put together a strong season at and behind the plate. The Cubs are looking for someone to supplant Contreras’ role as a leader, as well as someone to trust their future pitching talent with for years to come.

The Phillies could also include a major league ready catcher like Donny Sands, who is having an outstanding season at Triple-A. He could serve as a solid bridge from Contreras, who is all but a sure thing to be dealt.

The Cubs could also choose to take a look at some of the Phillies’ young pitching outside of the realm of top prospects like the aforementioned Painter, Abel, and McGarry. Ben Brown may be too rich of a price to pair with O’Hoppe from the Phillies’ perspective, but they surely wouldn’t rule out the idea if it got the deal done.

Rumor has it that there are a litany of other teams interested in Ian Happ's services, so demand may drive his price tag higher, but the Phillies are in great need of both an extra bat, and a center field glove. He's a sure fit, and the Phillies have the prospects to make a deal happen.

There will be a flurry of moves prior to next week's trade deadline, but a trade for Ian Happ should be close to the top of the Phillies' proverbial wish list.

