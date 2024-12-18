Philadelphia Phillies Former Top Prospect Signs With Division Rivals
As the Philadelphia Phillies search for ways to upgrade their roster heading into the upcoming season, one thing seems to be clear from this front office; they aren't willing to trade their top prospects.
For anyone who has followed Dave Dombrowski during his run as an executive, that is a massive change in how he's operated in the past when he was borderline reckless with his farm system whenever his Major League team had a chance to win a World Series.
Some may say the pendulum has swung back too far to the other side since the Phillies haven't done much to change the outlook of this roster.
Regardless, keeping their top minor leaguers in the organization seems to be something that Philadelphia is trying to do no matter what.
That's why this news likely hurts.
According Andrew Golden of The Washington Post, former Phillies top prospect, Carlos De La Cruz, has now signed a minor league deal with the Washington Nationals, although he has not received an invite to their big league Spring Training camp.
The 6-foot-8 slugger opted to become a free agent following the 2024 campaign, having not reached the Majors in his six-year career to date.
De La Cruz peaked as Philadelphia's No. 9 prospect in 2023.
He has slashed .242/.314/.400 with 70 homers and 264 RBI across his 567 career minor league games and 2,065 plate appearances that saw him reach Triple-A for the first time this past season.
What could hold him back from being an impact player is his strikeout numbers.
De La Cruz has been wrung up a staggering 730 times, going over the 100-strikeout plateau in five out of his six seasons following his first year as a professional.
Once upon a time, it looked like the slugger might have a pathway to a roster spot with the Phillies.
Now, if he's going to get his Major League opportunity, it will have to come with their division rivals.