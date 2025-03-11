Philadelphia Phillies Get Encouraging Injury Update on Top Pitching Prospect
The Philadelphia Phillies are working hard to prepare for the 2025 season, including Andrew Painter.
While the team's top pitching prospect won't be ready for Opening Day, he hopes to join the Phillies' rotation and make his MLB debut at some point during the middle of the season.
Painter underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2023 and is still working his way back after missing the entire 2024 campaign. While he still has a ways to go, he's making progress and is close to taking the next step in his recovery.
Painter threw a bullpen session in Clearwater, Florida, on Monday and is expected to throw live batting practice soon, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark.
Barring any setbacks, he's still on track to debut in 2025.
Clark also noted that the 21-year-old righty has been getting tips from Phillies ace Aaron Nola on coming back from a UCL injury and staying healthy afterwards.
Nola is a good source of advice on the subject.
Since missing time with a UCL injury early in his career, he's been one of the most durable pitchers in baseball. The 31-year-old former All-Star leads all pitchers in innings (1,621 1/3) since his MLB debut on July 21, 2015.
Hopefully Nola can teach Painter how to preserve his arm and have a similar career.
Pitching injuries are common, but Nola's been one of the few hurlers who's managed to mostly avoid them over the past decade.
A former first-round draft pick, Painter has the potential to be an ace and follow in Nola's footsteps. He was Philadelphia's Minor League Player of the Year in 2022 and ranks as MLB Pipeline's No. 8 overall prospect despite not seeing much action the last two seasons.
He made his return to a game setting by competing in the Arizona Fall League and winning a coveted award, but facing batters this spring for the first time is the next step to him fully making his comeback.
The first step for Painter is to stay healthy.
Once he does, the sky's the limit.