Philadelphia Phillies Get Encouraging Injury Update on Trea Turner
The Philadelphia Phillies have played at such an elite level this season that it often feels like people forget Trea Turner hasn't played since May 3.
In first place with a sizeable lead in the National League East, everything outside of Turner getting injured and other bumps and bruises have gone as well as possible.
Turner, who has a hamstring strain, felt some soreness and stiffness over the weekend. It wasn't ideal, but the latest update on him is all the Phillies could ask for.
According to Nathan Ackerman of NBC Sports, Rob Thompson said Turner hit in the cage on Tuesday. He's set to play catch on Wednesday, too.
When the 30-year-old went down with his injury, he was swinging the bat at an elite level.
After starting his first season in Philadelphia with struggles at the dish, Turner turned it around in the second half and was doing similar things in his first 33 games this year. The two-time All-Star was slashing .343/.392/.460 before hitting the IL.
There's a good argument to be made that when he's healthy, there isn't a better shortstop in baseball.
Even with Bryce Harper and the rest of this loaded roster, Turner's as good as anyone, making him an important piece to the future success this team will find later in the year.
Factoring in some of the injuries the club has dealt with, this start is as impressive as any. It's been a historic start in multiple ways, and with Turner hopefully returning in the near future, it's scary to think about what this team will do at full strength.
Dave Dombrowski has been aggressive in the past as well, making a potential addition before the trade deadline likely.
The Phillies are in a position to allow him to rehab as long as needed due to this start, so expect them to be cautious with their $300 million star.