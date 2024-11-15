Philadelphia Phillies Have Two Superstars Named to All-MLB Teams
The Philadelphia Phillies have no shortage of superstars on their roster.
With household names like Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, and Aaron Nola, it's a group that many other teams covet.
Two of their biggest superstars, Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler, were also honored as members of the 2024 All-MLB Teams as the slugger was named to the Second Team for the first time and the ace was named to the First Team for his first time.
It was each star's second instance being given these honors.
Wheeler's inclusion comes on the back of the best production of his career, a year that saw the right-hander post a 2.57 ERA across 200 innings with 224 strikeouts and a 158 ERA+ in 32 starts. It marked only the fourth time in the veteran's career that he made 32 or more starts, and the third in the last four years.
2024 saw Wheeler set new career-best marks in ERA, wins (16), ERA+, WHIP (0.955), and H/9 (6.3). The ace led the National League with his stellar WHIP and H/9 totals.
Wheeler is a one-time Gold Glove Award winner and two-time All-Star. He has finished in the top 20 for Cy Young Award voting three times, finishing in the top 10 twice, once as the runner-up, and in the top 20 for MVP voting once.
Harper's first All-MLB nod came on the First Team as an outfielder. The superstar has since moved to first base, this being his first full-time campaign at the position, and he has looked like a natural.
The first baseman earned the recognition on the back of a .285/.373/.525 slash line with 30 home runs, 87 RBI, and a 149 OPS+ across 631 plate appearances in 145 games. It was the fifth time in as many years that Harper has posted an OPS+ of 145 or better.
2024 marked the third time in his career that he tallied 150 or more hits in a season, the fifth time for 30 or more home runs, and the second time with 40 or more doubles. The veteran led the National League this year in intentional walks with 11.
Harper is an eight-time All-Star, a former National League Rookie of the Year, a four-time Silver Slugger Award winner, and a two-time National League MVP.
His first All-MLB Team nod came in 2021.
The MLB All First and Second Team honors have been awarded every year since 2019. They are given out based only on regular season performance, with selections determined by a fan vote and a panel consisting of media, former players, and baseball officials.