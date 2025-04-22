Philadelphia Phillies Haven't Solved Their New York Mets Problem Just Yet
The Philadelphia Phillies might have been looking ahead towards their upcoming series after dominating the Miami Marlins in the first two games of their set -- although Jordan Romano tried to blow the second -- and when they got the lead in the finale.
This showdown with the New York Mets is the first matchup since the Phillies were eliminated in last year's National League Division Series, and while the players might be viewing it as just another set, it's hard for the fan base not to put some extra meaning on this one.
And unfortunately, the opener went how this rivalry has gone the past two seasons; with the Mets coming out on top.
Dating back to last September, New York has beaten Philadelphia in eight of the last 12 games, including six of the last seven that includes the NLDS.
It's been ugly.
Phillies fans likely got a full case of deja vu watching Game 1 on Monday based on the lineup making Tylor Megill -- a pitcher who's never had an ERA below 4.00 in a season -- look like the modern day Nolan Ryan with just one hit allowed and 10 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of work.
Before the ninth inning where the offense finally put together a solid frame, Philadelphia had three total hits, failing to capitalize on Megill walking multiple batters.
Instead, what plagued the Phillies in the playoffs against the Mets was on full display again.
The lineup couldn't produce timely hits, the star players didn't show up and the bullpen was atrocious.
Philadelphia left eight men on base and was 2-for-5 with runners in scoring position, and those both came in the ninth inning when they were down five runs. Francisco Lindor (2-for-3 with two homers and four RBI) had more hits than Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos combined (1-for-14). And Jose Ruiz came in and gave up a three-run homer that essentially was the dagger.
It's the identical story from last year.
New York is the kryptonite of this team right now, and they have yet to find an answer.
Both Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler will hope to find some and get the Phillies a much-needed series win over their rivals in Games 2 and 3 taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday.