Philadelphia Phillies Keeping Eye On Scranton Native At Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies seem to have a need for some help in the outfield as the trade deadline approaches in late July.
Just who they might go after is up for considerable debate.
There is an outfielder the Phillies are reportedly keeping an eye on, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale — and its one they’re familiar with for a number of reasons.
The Arizona Diamondbacks beat Philadelphia in seven games in the National League Championship Series. Jake McCarthy was part of that team and has been with the Diamondbacks since they drafted him in 2018 in the competitive balance round.
Now, the Scranton, Penn., native could be a potential move for the Phillies if they want to add depth in the outfield.
McCarthy has stuck with Arizona all season and has a solid slash line after 56 games — .268/.354/.370/.724 with two home runs and 13 RBI.
He’s a lifetime .262 hitter, and while he doesn’t have much power — he has just 14 career home runs — the 26-year-old right-fielder has a solid glove and can play at either corner.
If Philadelphia goes in this direction, it probably means the team believes it has the offense to be a World Series contender and sees McCarthy as valuable depth in their rotation.
But, one can certainly question that logic when fitting him into what the Phillies currently have.
Brandon Marsh is on the injured list and on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh. He’s been the outfield’s best overall hitter with a .268 average and six home runs.
Right fielder Nick Castellanos is third on the team in home runs, but is batting close to .200. The versatile Whit Merrifield is batting below .200, while Cristian Pache is batting just above .200. Johan Rojas, the starting center fielder, is batting near .240 but doesn’t provide much pop.
If Philadelphia pursues McCarthy, it could be just as likely the Phillies don’t want to add salary, or pay the prospect price, for a high-end trade target like the Chicago White Sox’s Luis Robert Jr. or the Tampa Bay Rays’ Randy Arozarena.
McCarthy would be a solid move for a team getting more production from its outfield. But it might also not be enough.