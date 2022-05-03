New York Mets' Showalter, López Suspended for Throwing at Schwarber

Skip to main content
Showalter, López Suspended for Throwing at Schwarber

After throwing at Kyle Schwarber Sunday night, both New York Mets' manager Buck Showalter and reliever Yoan López will face suspensions.

© Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

It had been almost exactly one year since the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets last had a bench clearing incident, and to Major League Baseball, it was clear that reliever Yoan López was intending to incite another one in the Mets' 10-6 win on Sunday.

Up 10-4 in the ninth inning, López threw his first two pitches at Kyle Schwarber and missed. The umpires issued warnings to both dugouts, but strangely, did not eject López when he hit the next batter, Alec Bohm, in the back with a change-up.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi agreed that the HBP was unintentional, and he didn't argue when the umpires let López stay in the game. Bohm, however, wasn't happy, slamming his bat down in frustration as he took first base.

For his part in the affair, López was suspended three games. However, the young Cuban was demoted to Triple-A Syracuse shortly after the game. He'll serve the suspension when he's next called back up to the majors, though he does retain the right to appeal.

Mets' manager, Buck Showalter, was issued a one-game suspension which he served Monday night in his team's showdown with the Atlanta Braves.

There's sure to be some bad blood when these two teams meet for a four-game series in Philadelphia next week. The water is boiling, it's time for someone to stir the pot.

