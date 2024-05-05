Philadelphia Phillies Legend Goes Viral At Kentucky Derby
Dornoch ran in the 150th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, but the horse wasn’t part of the dramatic photo finish that led to Mystik Dan’s victory.
No matter, one of Dornoch’s owners got plenty of attention on social media — former Major League player and Philadelphia Phillies legend Jayson Werth.
Werth played 15 years in the Majors, four of them with the Phillies. To many, he’ll also be recognized for his part in their 2008 World Series championship team.
But, on Saturday at Churchill Downs, the 44-year-old former outfielder took part in the parade of owners and the pre-race fashion show that is the Derby. And you couldn’t miss him.
Werth joined Philadelphia in 2007 after two season with Toronto and two with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Phillies signed Werth to a one-year deal after he missed all of the 2006 season with wrist issues that led to a split tear of the ulnotriquetral ligament and surgery.
He continued to deal with the wrist issues, but he contributed in a big way for the Phils for the next four seasons. He batted .282 with 95 home runs and 300 RBI.
During the 2008 World Series season, he hit .273 with 24 home runs and 67 RBI as Philadelphia went on to beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.
The following season, in 2009, Werth made his only All-Star Game appearance and was 17th in National League MVP Voting. In 2010 he had perhaps the best season of his career, finishing eighth in MVP voting and led the NL with 46 doubles. He also batted .296 with 27 home runs and 85 RBI.
He finished his career with the Washington Nationals (2011-17). For his career he batted .267 with 229 home runs and 799 RBI.