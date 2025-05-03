Philadelphia Phillies Legend's Horse Finished Near Bottom in 2025 Kentucky Derby
The Philadelphia Phillies saw a franchise legend take part in one of sport's biggest events on Saturday afternoon as Jayson Werth saw his horse Flying Mohawk run the 2025 Kentucky Derby.
It was Sovereignty that took home the win as Flying Mohawk finished in 18th place.
Werth has become an avid horse racing owner as this was his second straight year in The Run for the Roses as a co-owner. This will likely not be his last time either.
The horse entered the evening with long odds to win. Part of that reasoning was the fact that he did not have a lot of experience against top-end horses and had never raced on dirt before.
This was not Werth's first time in the Kentucky Derby, as he had last year's 10th-place finisher Dornoch.
That same horse won the 2024 Belmont Stakes, which is the first triple crown event that Werth took home as co-owner.
Flying Mohawk was trained by D. Whitworth Beckman, who entered the evening with 11 first-place finishes as a trainer in 2025.
Werth only played for the Phillies for four years, but left his mark as one of the team's best in the modern era.
He was an All-Star in 2009 and was a key member of that 2008 World Series team. Over his four seasons in Philadelphia, he posted a .282/.380/.506 slash line with 95 home runs and 300 RBI.
The 45-year-old had a 15-year MLB career and didn't win any awards outside of a Phillies uniform, but is a member of the Washington Nationals Ring of Honor.