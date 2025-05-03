Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies Legend's Horse Finished Near Bottom in 2025 Kentucky Derby

A former Philadelphia Phillies star had a horse compete in the 2025 Kentucky Derby, but was unable to come away with a victory.

Dylan Sanders

Aug 4, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Jayson Werth high fives his former teammates during ceremony honoring the 20009 Phillies team before game against the Chicago White Sox at Citizens Bank Park.
Aug 4, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Jayson Werth high fives his former teammates during ceremony honoring the 20009 Phillies team before game against the Chicago White Sox at Citizens Bank Park. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Phillies saw a franchise legend take part in one of sport's biggest events on Saturday afternoon as Jayson Werth saw his horse Flying Mohawk run the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

It was Sovereignty that took home the win as Flying Mohawk finished in 18th place.

Werth has become an avid horse racing owner as this was his second straight year in The Run for the Roses as a co-owner. This will likely not be his last time either.

The horse entered the evening with long odds to win. Part of that reasoning was the fact that he did not have a lot of experience against top-end horses and had never raced on dirt before.

This was not Werth's first time in the Kentucky Derby, as he had last year's 10th-place finisher Dornoch.

That same horse won the 2024 Belmont Stakes, which is the first triple crown event that Werth took home as co-owner.

Flying Mohawk was trained by D. Whitworth Beckman, who entered the evening with 11 first-place finishes as a trainer in 2025.

Werth only played for the Phillies for four years, but left his mark as one of the team's best in the modern era.

He was an All-Star in 2009 and was a key member of that 2008 World Series team. Over his four seasons in Philadelphia, he posted a .282/.380/.506 slash line with 95 home runs and 300 RBI.

The 45-year-old had a 15-year MLB career and didn't win any awards outside of a Phillies uniform, but is a member of the Washington Nationals Ring of Honor.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/News