Philadelphia Phillies World Series Champion Has Horse In 2025 Kentucky Derby
The Philadelphia Phillies have a game of their own to worry about on Saturday, but a franchise legend might have the highest stakes of all.
Former Phillies outfielder Jayson Werth will have a horse, Flying Mohawk, taking part in the 2025 Kentucky Derby. That race will start at 7:05 pm ET.
Werth was an All-Star and a World Series champion for Philadelphia back in the late 2000s, but will now be setting his sites on an entirely new set of hardware.
Flying Mohawk will run at Post 11 and isn't considered a favorite to win it all, but could always shock the world and come away with a victory.
The horse does have one major thing going against it: it has never raced on dirt before. There have been horses to do it in the past, but it obviously isn't an advantage.
Werth is becoming a regular in The Run for the Roses, but has never won it all. His horse last year, Dornoch, finished in 10th place.
Ruben Amaro Jr., a long time Phillies player and executive, shared his well wishes for Werth and his horse on social media.
Amaro was the assistant general manager when Philadelphia won the World Series back in 2008, so he knows Werth well.
In just four years with the Phillies, the now 45-year-old outfielder has left his mark with the team. He had a .282/.380/.506 slash line with 95 home runs and 300 RBI. That was easily the best stretch of his career.
He was never able to reach the same heights on the diamond again, but he will now surely have the Philadelphia faithful rooting for him in this new venture as he tries to make it to the top in a different sport.