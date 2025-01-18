Philadelphia Phillies Linked to Former New York Yankees Outfielder to Fill Gap
The Philadelphia Phillies have done quite a bit of work this winter, both on the free agent front as well as the trade market.
Despite having the second-largest payroll in baseball, the team is always looking to upgrade where it can, especially at the margins of the roster.
The outfield is one particular area of concern. In left field they have newly- signed Max Kepler. In center, a likely platoon of Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas, both of whom could factor into either of those two spots as well. And in right they have Nick Castellanos, who after early struggles with the team in 2022 has really turned around and become a nice bat in the lineup.
But there is always room for improvement. That improvement could be in the form of former New York Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo who remains an intriguing option on the free agent market. According to Newsweek, the idea of Verdugo slotting into the Phillies outfield despite having a down year during the 2024 MLB season.
"Alex Verdugo hit .233 with 13 home runs and 61 RBI for the Yankees in 2024. He is primarily a left fielder, and he would instantly slot in as an upgrade over Kepler," writes Drew VonSCio. "His season in the Bronx didn't necessarily go as planned, so he is looking to bounce back and gravitate more toward his numbers from 2023 (.264/.324/.461). One thing that would help Verdugo in Philadelphia is the dimensions of Citizens Bank Park. It is 330 feet to straightaway right field and 369 feet to the right field power alley. Right field would be 15 feet deeper with the Phillies, but the power alley would be 16 feet shorter and should help boost Verdugo's home run numbers."
Now, as an upgrade for Kepler?
That may be a bridge too far as Kepler holds better offensive and defensive metrics over the course of their respective careers. But Kepler has a hard time remaining on the field, so in that aspect Verdugo is a clear upgrade.
Still, a four-year, $60 million contract as Newsweek proposes is a bit preposterous as well.
Verdugo is coming off of a very down season and a one-year, prove it deal is the most likely option, especially considering he remains unsigned this deep into the offseason.
A different environment than New York City may do him well as a change of pace and scenery. And Philadelphia could use all the options at its disposal to deal with their ever-changing outfield situation. Verdugo might just fit the bill.