Philadelphia Phillies Linked to Huge Trade for Sleeper Rangers' Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies have a couple of needs to focus on ahead of the July 30th MLB trade deadline.
One thing that the team would like to acquire is a right-handed batting outfielder. There are plenty of candidates who have been linked to the Phillies that would fix that area of need.
Another need that Philadelphia needs to pursue is bullpen arms. They need more talent and consistency out of the pen if they want to have the best odds they can get to win a championship.
Plenty of options have been talked about as potential trade targets for the Phillies. Among the most popular potential targets is Tanner Scott, who many believe Philadelphia will aggressively pursue.
However, another name has surfaced as a possible trade target. That name is Texas Rangers reliever Kirby Yates.
During the 2024 season thus far, Yates has appeared in 34 games. He has compiled a 3-1 record to go along with a 1.05 ERA, a 0.90 WHIP, a 2.9 K/BB ratio, 16 saves, and no blown saves.
South Philly Review recently took a look at some players the Phillies should pursue. Yates was on that list.
"The Texas Rangers’ star reliever, Kirby Yates, is a name to watch. Yates has posted a remarkable 1.05 ERA and is a perfect 16-for-16 in save opportunities. His ability to close out games with precision and his high strikeout rate (46 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings) make him an ideal addition to the Phillies’ bullpen. Despite Yates’ preference to stay with the Rangers, his value as a rental piece on a team outside playoff contention makes a trade plausible."
Looking at the numbers, Philadelphia should absolutely have interest in acquiring Yates. He's the kind of impact reliever and consistent arm that could take the bullpen to the next level.
At 37 years old, Yates is in the final year of his contract. It seems likely that he could be acquired for a reasonable price.
Yates wasn't the only reliever mentioned on the list. Oakland Athletics releiver Lucas Erceg is another name that was suggested.
All of that being said, the trade deadline is coming up quickly. The Phillies are going to be linked to quite a few trade rumors over the next week and a half. Yates could be a name to keep an eye on.