Philadelphia Phillies Linked to Elite Closer in Potential Blockbuster Trade
If the Philadelphia Phillies believe moving prospects this winter would help them reach their goal of winning a World Series, that's exactly what they should do.
The Phillies could view multiple players on the trade market as guys who could help them get over the top.
Regarding the positions they need, Philadelphia could use help in the outfield, bullpen, and another arm or two in the rotation.
The bullpen, however, is perhaps the biggest area of need this winter.
That'll be the case if Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez both sign elsewhere in free agency, but even if one of them returns, there's still a need for another arm in the back end.
That's where Devin Williams could come into play.
Williams, who's in the last year of his contract before he hits free agency, is expected to be moved this winter.
The Milwaukee Brewers don't want to lose him for nothing, and if past indications mean anything, they haven't been willing to spend significant money on players, which is why he's being viewed as one of the top trade candidates this winter.
The Phillies would have more than enough to get a deal done for him.
He wouldn't be cheap, but there doesn't look to be a scenario where Philadelphia would have to move any of their big four prospects, which would be considered a win if they were to land him.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report likes the Phillies to give him a look in a potential trade, writing about their need for a closer.
"It legitimately might be quicker to list the teams that wouldn't bother trying to acquire Williams, as even the contenders with an already-established closer wouldn't mind adding some elite depth to their bullpen. At the very least, the Red Sox, Royals, Rangers, Phillies, Giants and Diamondbacks all have question marks at closer and would be very interested in one year of Williams' services."
Having an elite closer is just as big a deal as anything in Major League Baseball.
Williams lost the Brewers their series in the postseason, but those few bad innings don't outweigh his career of being arguably the best closer in baseball.
He owns a 1.83 ERA with 375 strikeouts in 235 2/3 innings pitched.
Williams' "air bender" is regarded as one of the best pitches in the league, and his other stuff is just as good.
The 30-year-old would be the perfect addition to the bullpen, especially if the price is right.