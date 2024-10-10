Should the Philadelphia Phillies Bring Back Carlos Estevez or Jeff Hoffman?
The Philadelphia Phillies have multiple players on their roster who are currently playing for bigger deals in the offseason. None are bigger than Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez, two relievers who've been lights out.
However, there are always factors in pending free agents, and for both of their sakes, they have to hope they benefit from them.
If the Phillies had to pick one, it's tough to say who they'd go with. It'd likely make more sense to keep Hoffman around, considering he's been with the team for two years now, but it's also possible that Estevez would be the guy they go with because he has more experience closing games.
Closers typically get more money in free agency, but that doesn't take away from setup guys like Hoffman.
Regarding base stats, Hoffman has been better than Estevez this campaign. Not by much, number-wise, but it's also not a big enough difference to spend $75 million on one and only $22 million on the other.
However, as noted, free agencies do get tricky at times, which could mean they land contracts in completely different ballparks.
If Philadelphia could keep both of them around, they'd likely benefit from their free agency markets not being as hot as some believe, but don't expect that to be the case.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN is the latest to believe they could be paid well, listing them in the category of players looking to maximize long-term deals.
He mentioned eight figures, which seems fair for both players, but that's a wide range of money they could potentially land.
But let's break it down. If they have to pick one, who has the upper hand?
Frankly, there's no reason not to keep Hoffman around. He's been as valuable as they get to this bullpen, and there's always value in having continuity.
Factor in that Estevez was arguably the hottest reliever on the market at the trade deadline, and it's possible that teams overpay for him. If that's the case, they'd be better off giving Hoffman a bit more money to return and spending elsewhere.
The Phillies' postseason performance could ultimately determine what happens in free agency. Many have suggested that big changes could be coming if they lose.
If that's the case, guys like Hoffman and Estevez could be hurt by that, as they could want to revamp their bullpen with different arms.
Still, as McDaniel wrote, they're playing for contracts right now. If both of them come in during big moments of the postseason and help Philadelphia win games, that should only help their case of being paid.
Even if they don't, it's impossible to be in the Phillies front office and not be impressed with their body of work, especially Hoffman's, who should be their priority.