Philadelphia Phillies Linked to Slugger Coming Off 40-Plus Home Run Year
The Philadelphia Phillies have been rumored to want to improve their outfield over the past 18 months. The front office has attempted to make marginal moves to improve but hasn't found a perfect solution.
While they didn't lose because of their issues in the outfield during the 2024 postseason, it certainly didn't help them win. Whenever that's the case, it's an issue.
If the Phillies want to improve the position, and all indications point to them wanting to, there will be multiple names on the free agency market who could help with that.
Of those includes Anthony Santander, a switch-hitter who popped 44 home runs during the campaign.
Santander is one of the best hitters in the sport, but there are reasons to think against adding him from Philadelphia's perspective.
While his offensive production in the middle of the Phillies lineup would be unfair to opposing pitchers, he's a below-average defender. He will likely be a designated hitter in the long term.
That isn't the biggest issue, but it doesn't necessarily solve their outfield problems, especially since they need a center fielder, and Santander wouldn't be that.
Despite that, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com believes Philadelphia is one of the top three landing spots for the 30-year-old.
"Santander has been a solid player for several years, but he picked the right time to have a career-best season. A first-time All-Star this year, Santander set career highs with 44 home runs and 102 RBIs, while his .814 OPS was his highest in a 162-game season. As much as he’s meant to the Orioles, Santander is likely to wind up elsewhere, as Baltimore has a wealth of young outfield talent and a number of clubs will seek a power-hitting corner outfielder."
Santander is expected to earn a contract of around $100 million, a fair price to pay despite his defensive issues.
If a player could give a team 40-plus home runs and an OPS above .800, clubs will often forget their defensive struggles.
It'll be interesting to see what his market is like, as many believe he's the most underrated player available.
That could mean a club is willing to overpay, or he might be stuck taking a short-term deal with a high AAV to prove last year wasn't out of the ordinary.
If one thing is on his side, Santander has improved each campaign. While he isn't getting any younger, he shouldn't slow down much at 30 years old.